WAHOO – Sometimes the biggest fuel for success is our previous failures. That is the story of Kinslee Bosak of Bishop Neumann, who captains the All-Area Girls Track Team for the first time in 2023. After coming within 35 meters of winning state in the 300 meter hurdles in 2022, the Cavalier senior picked up the gold in the event in a personal record time of 44.54 this season.

“Last year’s race was kind of an ongoing conversation between her and me for not just the track season, but a lot of the year,” Bishop Neumann Girls Head Coach Tom Gerdes said. “She was aware and she knew she was leading one of the best hurdlers in the state last year.”

Going into the last hurdles of the race in 2023, Bosak was in another tight race against Hadley Cheatum of Summerland. This time, Kinslee had enough to win the race by five-10ths of a second.

“She was very determined and we set up workouts where we worked on the last two or three hurdles and the finish of that 300 meter hurdles race,” Gerdes said. “She was aware of what had to be done and she was focused about it. Everybody wants to win it, but she really had the focus and capability to do that.”

On top of the 300 meter hurdles gold, Bosak came in second place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.24. In the prelims of the event on Friday, Kinslee ran a PR time of 15.19 in the event.

To close out the state track meet and Bosak’s high school track career at Neumann, she was able to help lead her team to a state championship with a third place finish in the 4x400 meter relay by clocking a 4:05.30. Kinslee ran the last leg of the relay and ended up with the fastest time of 59.45.

In three years of high school track, Bosak finishes with seven state medals. This also continues a streak of five straight years that a Neumann girl has captained the All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.

Next year Kinslee will continue her track career at the University of South Dakota.

2023 All-Area First Team

Ashland-Greenwood: Alivia Pike (Pole Vault), Lauren Gerdes (High Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay), Mira Comstock (3,200 Meter Run), Jadah Laughlin (300 Meter Hurdles, 100 Meter Hurdles, 4x100 Meter Relay), Joslyn Sargent (4x100 Meter Relay), Bree Schefdore (4x100 Meter Relay)

Bishop Neumann: Jill Johnson (Shot Put, 4x100 Meter Relay), Kaysha Swartz (Shot Put, Discus), Kerstyn Chapek (100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 400 Meter Dash, 4x400 Meter Relay), Adelyn Zwick (1,600 Meter Run, 4x400 Meter Relay, 4x800 Meter Relay), Kinslee Bosak (300 Meter Hurdles, 100 Meter Hurdles, 4x400 Meter Relay), Nicole Blum (4x800 Meter Relay, 4x400 Meter Relay), Lizzie Lilly (4x100 Meter Relay), Ela Lanik (4x100 Meter Relay), AJ Bosak (4x100 Meter Relay), Isabelle Zelazny (4x800 Meter Relay), Grace Ryan (4x800 Meter Relay)

Cedar Bluffs: Addy Sweeney (Long Jump, 400 Meter Dash, 800 Meter Run)

Mead: Eva Georgoulopoulos (3,200 Meter Run)

Raymond Central: Madelyn Lubischer (Long Jump, 100 Meter Dash), Adelyn Heiss (Triple Jump), Taylor Kopeky (200 Meter Dash)

Wahoo: Megan Robinson (Pole Vault), Erin Golladay (1,600 Meter Run, 4x800 Meter Relay), Alyssa Havlovic (4x800 Meter Relay), Addy Kenning (4x800 Meter Relay), McKenna Smith (4x800 Meter Relay)

Yutan: Maura Tichota (Discus), Kylie Krajicek (High Jump, Triple Jump), Gabi Tederman (800 Meter Run, 4x400 Meter Relay), McKenna Jones (4x400 Meter Relay), Olivia Chapman (4x400 Meter Relay), Mylee Tichota (4x400 Meter Relay)