Rech wins 2022 Player of the Year for NJG Tour

ASHLAND- The Nebraska Junior Golf Tour just recently wrapped up its 2022 summer season by announcing its players of the year at the end of July. Picking up a first place finish and the player of the year at the Girls 7-8 Division was Kenna Rech of Ashland. She finished the year with 607.5 points, which was 62.5 points in front of Jensyn Burns of Omaha.

When asked what it was like winning the player of the year on the tour for her age group, Kenna responded her excitement level was a 10 out of 10.

This season Kenna competed in ten different NJR events and out of those ten tournaments she won seven times. Her tournament victories included the 2022 Central Nebraska Junior Amateur, the 2022 Capital City Championship, the 2022 Pioneers GC, the 2022 Beatrice CC, the 2022 Warren Swigart GC, the Pines CC, and the 2022 Tiburon GC.

“Yes it was a goal of mine to win,” Kenna Rech said. “My parents would always say to try your best, have a good attitude, and have fun.”

Her win was even more impressive due to the increased number of girls competing at younger ages on the tour. This season there were five girl competitors that competed in at least four events throughout the summer.

“Over the last five years there have been more and more girls entering these tournaments,” Kenna’s Mom Cassie Rech said. “Kenna has had some additional competition, so it was definitely a goal she strived for and it becomes harder to achieve.”

Helping Kenna to continue to improve through friendly competition has been her sister Halle who got third place in the Girls 9-11 Division out of 16 competitors on the NJG Tour. In the past, the two have competed against each other and always do a good job of cheering each other on.

“Me and my sister are competitive and I have even beat her once or twice,” Kenna Rech said. “Even through that, we cheer each other on as well.”

Kenna’s love for the game started when she would tag along with her sister to the golf course to watch her play. She loved watching her play, so her dad who also participated on the NJR Tour got her some clubs as well. From there, she has been hooked on the sport and hasn’t looked back.

“My dad started golf when he was a kid, so then my sister wanted golf clubs,” Kenna Rech said. “So my dad got her golf clubs and while I was watching her on the course when she was golfing it looked kind of fun. My dad ended up getting me golf clubs and it was fun.”

The secret to Kenna’s success on the tour throughout this season has been her tee shot. According to her, she loves to hit big nasty bombs.

“She has a great tee shot and that’s what keeps it enjoyable for her,” Cassie Rech said.

On top of playing golf Kenna is involved in lots of other sports including softball. She stated that golf is something she definitely wants to keep pursuing in the future.

“I want to keep playing golf and softball,” Kenna Rech said. “I like playing some other sports too, but I want to keep playing golf because I like hitting off the tee and the competition.”

Awards were given out to all the tour winners at the 2022 NJG Tour Championship at Happy Hollow Golf Course in Omaha on August 1. Congratulations Kenna on winning Player of the Year!