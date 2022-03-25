Pursuit results in multiple charges

WAHOO – An Omaha man has plead not guilty to multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase across Saunders County roads last November.

Dale R. Felix III of Omaha entered the not guilty plea in Saunders County District Court on March 14 during arraignment. A pretrial hearing is set for May 9, with a jury trial on the Aug. 1 court schedule.

Felix has been charged with felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, open container and obstructing a peace officer after an incident on Nov. 15, 2021.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, Felix was at the wheel of a pickup driving south onto Highway 66 from County Road A near Ashland at 10:55 p.m., Nov. 15, 2021, when he was observed not making a complete stop and the stop sign.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop by activing his emergency lights. Felix accelerated and passed a vehicle as he headed south on Highway 66. The trooper began a pursuit. Felix pulled the pickup over and suddenly stopped. Felix put his head and hands out of the driver’s side window. The trooper commanded Felix to put the vehicle in park.

Felix drove off, heading westbound through Ashland at more than 100 miles per hour on Ashland Road. The trooper observed Felix slam on his brakes at least two times, each time producing heavy sparks from each wheel well. The trooper performed evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision each time.

Felix turned off of Ashland Road and headed north through a cornfield between County Roads 6 and 7. The trooper continued the pursuit until the pickup crossed a ditch, which the trooper’s vehicle could not cross.

The trooper left the cornfield and turned onto County Road 7. He found the vehicle crashed and disabled in a cornfield approximately 10 feet north of County Road A, just west of County Road 6.

After backup arrived, the trooper cleared the vehicle. The State Patrol and Saunders County K9 divisions and Omaha Police Department helicopter searched for Felix but he was not located.

The trooper reported detecting an odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the pickup. He observed an open rum container and 40 THC vape cartridges in the vehicle.

The vehicle was registered to Felix, who matched the description of the driver of the vehicle. Other evidence found in the vehicle tied the pickup to Felix.

An arrest warrant was issued for Felix on Jan. 13. Several charges were filed in Saunders County and a $100,000 appearance bond was set on Feb. 28. The case was transferred to District Court on March 10.

