Ptacek finishes historic season at Class B State Tourney

“One of our goals this season was to establish a culture of success, not only on the course, but in the classroom and in life,” Vahle said. “We were blessed to have a strong group of upperclassmen including four seniors and a junior, who set a high standard for the team from day one. We had some freshmen who were getting their first experience in competitive golf, and I think they are starting to understand just how much practice and hard work it takes to reach the state tournament. We have several open spots to fill for next year's team, and I hope that by seeing the success that the team had, and especially with Annalise qualifying for state, that we might get more girls interested in golf who may not have considered it before. We want to build a tradition of excellence here at A-G and having a state qualifier in the first year back is a great first step.”