Ptacek finishes historic season at Class B State Tourney

In her first girls state golf tournament experience, Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek represented the Bluejays well, by earning a 37th place finish with a two day score of 206 at the Class B State Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff on Oct. 11 and 12.
On the first day, Ptacek double bogeyed or bogeyed on every hole except for two. They were on holes eight and 17 where she shot for par. As a result, she finished the day shooting a 104.
Despite a weather delay due to lighting on day two, Ptacek was able to bring her score down to 102. This was due to the fact, that she shot par on holes four, five, and 18.
“Overall, I thought Annalise had a great showing at state,” Daniel Vahle said. “She would probably say she was nervous, but she seemed very relaxed and confident in her game. She started strong on the first day, with a 47 on the front nine. She had a rough stretch on holes 10-15 but recovered nicely to finish with a 102. With the cold and windy conditions on the second day, we knew that scoring was going to be tougher. Scottsbluff is a demanding course, and we had several shots where we had to navigate under and around trees. It is easy to get frustrated by those things, but Annalise was able to stay focused and shoot a 104. She finished 37th in a field of 75 golfers, most of whom have been playing much longer than she has. I was very proud of how she finished.”
In general, it was a good year for the A-G Girls Golf Team. They brought home their first tournament championship since the 1990’s at Elmwood-Murdock and were able to get Ptacek to state. These are the type of steps you have to make when building a program.
“One of our goals this season was to establish a culture of success, not only on the course, but in the classroom and in life,” Vahle said. “We were blessed to have a strong group of upperclassmen including four seniors and a junior, who set a high standard for the team from day one. We had some freshmen who were getting their first experience in competitive golf, and I think they are starting to understand just how much practice and hard work it takes to reach the state tournament. We have several open spots to fill for next year's team, and I hope that by seeing the success that the team had, and especially with Annalise qualifying for state, that we might get more girls interested in golf who may not have considered it before. We want to build a tradition of excellence here at A-G and having a state qualifier in the first year back is a great first step.”