Ptacek, Cool earn medals at state speech in Kearney

KEARNEY – The Ashland-Greenwood Speech Team took five students in seven events to the State Speech Meet in Kearney on March 16, and came home with two medals.

Annalise Ptacek competed in Entertainment Speaking and Duet Acting with Sarah Wallingford. Malyssa Cool qualified in two events, Poetry and Serious Prose, as did Emerson Lindley, who competed in Informative Speaking and Persuasive Speaking. Paige Williams qualified in Humorous Prose.

At the end of the day, Ptacek came home with the fourth place medal in Entertainment Speaking in Class B and Cool received fifth place in Poetry.

“It was a great day of speaking, with great competition as always,” Coach Kelsy Cooper said. “It was so much fun watching two of my seniors up on stage earning medals! I couldn’t be more proud of all of them!”

Cooper said she will miss the group of seniors on this year’s team, which also include Wallingford, Tatum Gossin and Ryland Stephens.

“It was a great season! I am very sad to see this group of amazing seniors go, but I am also looking forward to the future and what next year will bring as well.” Cooper said.

