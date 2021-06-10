Poultry Pals provides access to agriculture

With 4-H $10 enrollment due on June 15, the pair will host the first of three Poultry Pals free sessions at the Ceresco Highway Park shelter the next day on Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. inviting youth from throughout the area to come and participate. Nygren and Powers said participants are not required to be enrolled in 4-H to take part in the session.

At this first meeting, the group will learn showmanship 101. Poultry Pals will also be hosting two more sessions at the same time and location on June 30 and July 14.

At the June 30 meeting, partakers will be educated on judged classes set up and showmanship and on July 14 they will gain knowledge on how to prepare birds for show and practice.

Nygren said along with the introduction to poultry, the group will focus mostly on the showmanship aspect of poultry because it can be “intimidating.”

“I think of showmanship as the equalizer because success there really depends on how much effort the kid puts in,” Nygren said. “It’s not what kind of chicken you have or what the judge prefers or if that day (the bird) is molting. Things that are really kind of beyond most of the kids’ control.”