Playmakers abound on first team offense

WAHOO – The 2020 high school football season was a challenging one for all of the area teams.

Throughout the summer the players and coaches prepared for a season that they weren’t even sure was going to happen.

The pandemic brought new challenges, forced a couple of game cancellations, but in the end the players and coaches persevered their way through a season which eventually saw champions crowned.

Five teams, Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, Yutan and Mead made the playoffs with the Chieftains advancing to the Class C-2 semifinals where they were defeated by Archbishop Bergan 28-7.

Here is a look at the 2020 All-Area first team offense.

Brady Timm, Sr.

Yutan

Honorary Captain

Timm captains the first team after nearly leading the Chieftains back to the Class C-2 championship game for the first time since 2017.

Timm ran cross country his freshman and sophomore years before deciding to join the football team in 2019.