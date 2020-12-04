Playmakers abound on first team offense

WAHOO – The 2020 high school football season was a challenging one for all of the area teams.
Throughout the summer the players and coaches prepared for a season that they weren’t even sure was going to happen.
The pandemic brought new challenges, forced a couple of game cancellations, but in the end the players and coaches persevered their way through a season which eventually saw champions crowned.
Five teams, Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, Yutan and Mead made the playoffs with the Chieftains advancing to the Class C-2 semifinals where they were defeated by Archbishop Bergan 28-7.
Here is a look at the 2020 All-Area first team offense.
Brady Timm, Sr.
Yutan
Honorary Captain
Timm captains the first team after nearly leading the Chieftains back to the Class C-2 championship game for the first time since 2017.
Timm ran cross country his freshman and sophomore years before deciding to join the football team in 2019.
Timm and the Chieftains made the playoffs in 2019 and the 2020 team quickly showed that they were capable of winning a state title behind an improved more confident signal caller.
Timm passed for 1,296 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 799 yards and eight scores for the 10-2 Chieftains last season.
Colin Ludvik, Jr.
Wahoo
Diminutive I-back stepped into the lead role for Warrior rushing game in 2020.
Ludvik rushed for an area best 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns while busting it up inside the tackles for Chad Fox and the Warriors in 2020. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes and started at safety on defense.
Ludvik has more than 2,600 yards rushing through three seasons and will enter his senior season as one of the top backs in C-1.
Matthew Schuster, Sr.
Ashland-Greenwood
Schuster arrived over the summer from Cozad and instantly revitalized the Bluejay rushing attack.
After rushing for 837 yards and four touchdowns for the Haymakers as a junior in 2019, Schuster took over the lead back role in Ashland in 2020.
Schuster earns first-team recognition after rushing for 1,389 yards and an area best 18 touchdowns for the 10-1 Bluejays in 2020.
Caden Egr, Sr.
Yutan
190-pound senior is good enough to be named first team on both sides of the ball.
Egr led the Chieftain ground game with 974 yards on 188 carries. He scored nine touchdowns. Egr finished his career with 2,885 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns.
He led the Chieftains with 90 tackles on defense and forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass.
Sam Peterson, Jr.
Yutan
6-2 junior emerged as Chieftains go-to receiver in the passing game.
Petersen used his long frame and athleticism to lead all area receivers with 10 touchdown catches. He caught 31 balls for 537 yards in 12 games for the Chieftains.
He had a touchdown catch in eight of the Chieftains 12 games.
Lane Zimmerman, Sr.
Ashland-Greenwood
Zimmerman used his sprinter-like speed to race his way past opponents all season while leading the Jays receiving corps.
Zimmerman led all area players with 38 receptions and 767 receiving yards. He caught nine to passes.
He also added 249 yards rushing and three TD’s and returned to kicks for scores in the return game.
Sam Vrana, Jr.
Bishop Neumann
Vrana used his athleticism and superior footwork to dominate the guy across from him while leading the Cavalier offensive line.
At just 180 pounds, Vrana used skilled technique and superior intellect to gain the advantage in the trenches.
Also started along defensive line where he piled up 57 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Brody Specht, Sr.
Wahoo
Specht anchored a Warrior offensive line known for its physical run-first mentality.
Specht played left guard for the 7-3 Warriors and his athleticism allowed him to pull frequently and lead Warrior backs into the hole.
He helped pave the way for a Wahoo offense that piled up 3,539 yards, including 2,554 on the ground.
Brody Ptomey, Sr.
Cedar Bluffs
Another Brody makes an appearance on the first team offensive line after a solid season on the gridiron.
Wildcat Coach Thomas Brinkman called Ptomey his best football player after the 210-pounder started on both sides of the ball.
He played guard and center on offense and led the team with more than 70 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Tyler Pinkelman, Sr.
Yutan
Pinkelman started at tackle and was called top offensive lineman by Head Coach Dan Krajicek.
280-pounder helped pave the way for more than 4,000 total yards of offense.
A lot of the Chieftain rushing attack was centered around an off tackle scheme and most of it was done running behind Pinkelman.
Cade Mongan, Sr.
Mead
Mongan capped a phenomenal career with another solid season while anchoring the Raider offensive line.
Mongan, a four-year starter helped the Raiders earn a trip to the Class D-1 playoffs after a sluggish start. Mongan played every offensive snap for the Raiders in 2020 and also started on defense.
Cale Jacobsen, Jr.
Ashland-Greenwood
Jacobsen fought through an ankle injury throughout the Jays 10-1 playoff campaign, but still managed to be a game changer.
Jacobsen passed for seven scores, rushed for two scores and caught two touchdown passes while playing multiple positions on offense.
He also started at safety on defense where he came up with 47 tackles and two interceptions with one of them resulting in a touchdown.
Conner Kreikemeier, Jr.
Raymond Central
Kreikemeier started at quarterback, safety, handled the kickoff duties, handled the placekicking duties and punted for the Mustangs last season.
170-pound junior rarely left the field for the 5-3 Mustangs who were the last team left out of the Class C-1 playoffs.
Kreikemeier passed for 841 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 449 yards and seven scores for the Mustangs from his quarterback position.
He also added 53 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Boston Pentico, Sr.
Bishop Neumann
Pentico established himself as the top special teamer in the area last season.
Pentico converted on four of his six field goal attempts, including a 41-yarder against Lincoln Lutheran. He also converted on 21-of-22 extra point attempts.
Second Team Offense:
QB: Tate Nelson, Wahoo Sr.
RB: Ethan Christensen, Yutan Jr.
RB: Caleb Lihs, Mead Jr.
RB: Spencer Wiese, Bishop Neumann Sr.
WR: Travis Nelson, Raymond Central Jr.
WR: Dylan Mahrt, Yutan Sr.
OL: Braxton Buck, Ashland-Greenwood So.
OL: Justin Nuckolls, Wahoo Sr.
OL: Scott Tvrdy, Raymond Central Sr.
OL: Dillon DeWitt, East Butler Sr.
OL: Chase Craven, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
ATH: Luke Carritt, Mead So.
