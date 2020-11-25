Players named to All-Area Softball Team

Kiara Libal,

Ashland-Greenwood Sr.

Libal capped a tremendous four-year career on Oct. 6 when the Bluejays were defeated by the Elkhorn Antlers in sub-district tournament play.

Libal started all four years at shortstop for Coach Amber Dutcher and makers her third consecutive appearance on the all-area team after another solid season on the diamond.

Libal hit .387, scored 35 runs, finished with 10 doubles and slugged .548 while hitting leadoff for the Jays. She struck out just one time all season and finished with an on base percentage of .477.

She was even better at shortstop where she committed just five errors in 130 chances.

Avery Mayberry,

Bishop Neumann So.

Mayberry solidified her spot on the first team with an unbelievable state tournament.

Mayberry hit over .400 with two home runs in four tourney games and went over the fence to rob a pair of home runs from Cavalier opponents.

“She covered a lot of ground for us in centerfield. Her two catches in the state tournament were two of the best plays of the entire tournament,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Dave Brabec.