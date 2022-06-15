Platte Valley Wranglers Horse show results announced

WAHOO – The Platte Valley Wranglers held their annual horse show Sunday June 5 at the Gayle Hatten Pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. Twenty-four riders participated representing 13 different towns.

Sierra Peterson Bolkema, a previous Nebraska Rodeo Queen and former 4-Her, was the judge for the day.

Hi Point rider in the age 15 and over division was Maddie Thomas from the Colby Creek 4H Club in Ithaca.

The Reserve Hi-Point (15 and Over) rider was Dakota Glasshoff, a member of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club in Ashland.

Hi Point Rider in the age 12 to 14 division was Maddie Spreeman of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club in Ashland.

The Reserve Hi-Point rider (12-14) was Gracen Adams, a member of Trail Blazers 4H Club in Arlington.

The Hi Point rider in the 11 and under division was Ben Spreeman of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club in Ashland.

The Reserve Hi Point rider (11 and under) was Charlie Meier, a member of the Korn Husker Kid 4H Club of West Point.

Also participating in the show from the Platte Valley Wranglers were Clara Tasich, Will Spreeman, Emma Spreeman and Taryn Sudik.