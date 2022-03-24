Platte Valley offense red hot to start

ASHLAND – A powerful surge by the offense through four games has the Platte Valley baseball team off to a 4-0 start to the 2022 season.

The Patriots’ win streak started with them defeating Crete 7-0 on March 17, Class B No. 5 Elkhorn 11-8 on March 18 and then Omaha Bryan 26-0 and Malcolm 3-1 on March 19.

In the home opener in Ashland on March 17, the Patriots treated the home crowd to some runs in the bottom of the first inning. With a runner on and two outs, Jacob Butler singled on a line drive to right field that scored Hayden Lewis.

Two innings later, Platte Valley was ready to score again when Levi Kennedy and Carter Washburn started the inning off with back-to-back singles. The hit streak was kept alive by Hayden Lewis who singled to second scoring both Kennedy and Washburn.

With no outs, the Patriot offense scored four more runs to go up by seven on a double by Butler that drove in two, a triple from Logan Sobota that scored one and a sacrifice fly from Maxwell Bendler that brought in another run.

In the contest, only four runners reached base for the Cardinals. That was thanks to terrific pitching by Kennedy who went four innings with four strikeouts, Dawson Thies and Emerick Hegwood who both pitched one inning and had two strikeouts and Cody Pluta who went one inning and had one strikeout.

Caleb Daniell led Platte Valley with two hits and two RBIs, while Kennedy and Lewis had one hit and two runs batted in. Driving in one run apiece on one hit was Washburn and Sobota.

The Patriots had their toughest game of the early season when they traveled the next day to take on an Elkhorn squad who qualified for state last season. In dramatic come-from-behind fashion, the Patriots defeated the Antlers by three.

Trailing 1-0 going to the top of the second, Platte Valley was awarded two straight walks by the Elkhorn pitching staff. A ground ball that was hit by Kennedy was botched by the Antlers, which allowed Butler and Bendler to get home.

Elkhorn continued to struggle to get out of their own way when Washburn hit a fly ball that was not caught by the Antlers. This drove in Pluta and Kennedy and put the Patriots up 4-1.

Slowly but surely, Elkhorn chipped away at the Patriots’ advantage over the next two innings. After four innings of play, the Antlers had come back to tie the game at four apiece.

Elkhorn’s pitching was once again bad to start the fifth as they loaded the bases on two walks and then hit Washburn. Another hit by pitch and then a catcher’s interference put Platte Valley back ahead 6-4.

With the Patriots leading 7-4, Elkhorn once again made a move to tie the game up at seven over the next two innings.

Similar to their first comeback, the pitching for the Antlers hurt them in the top of the seventh. They started the inning off with an error, a hit by pitch, a walk and another hit batter that gave Platte Valley the lead. The third hit batter of the inning and the second walk put the Patriots up 10-7.

Platte Valley finally got a good enough pitch to get a hit when Wentworth singled to left field. That ended up bringing around Kennedy to score and gave the Patriots a four-point lead.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI for Platte Valley was Wentworth, Butler, Sobota and Washburn.

Pitching two innings was Timmy Hunt with no earned runs. In relief, Lewis pitched two innings and had five strikeouts and Washburn pitched 2.2 innings and retired six batters.

The most lopsided win to start the year for the Patriots came when they took on Omaha Bryan on March 19 in a triangular on the road. They took care of the Bears in four innings by a score of 26-0.

In three out of the four innings, Platte Valley scored more than five runs, finishing with a 10-spot in the top of the fourth.

Hayden Lewis led the way with four hits and four runs driven in and Daniell had three RBI on three hits. Washburn and Bendler both drove in two baserunners with at least one hit and Gabe Mayer, Sam Petersen, Wentworth, Janson Pilkington and Statton Corey had one hit and one RBI apiece.

Hegwood pitched all four innings for the Patriots and only gave up two hits. He also recorded a season-high eight strikeouts.

After routing Bryan, runs were at a premium against Malcolm in their next game. It remained tied at 0-0 heading to the bottom of the third.

In that inning, the Clippers would walk the first two batters for Platte Valley. Lewis made Malcolm pay for their mistake with a three-run homer over the right field wall.

The Clippers were able to get one run in the top of the seventh, but never got any closer than that.

On top of the homer by Lewis, Thies did a very good job on the mound only giving up four hits in seven innings of work. He also had seven strikeouts and only walked one batter.

The Patriots took on Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North on March 22. They play at home against GACC/SS/WB on March 24 and then have a doubleheader at Nebraska City on March 26.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.