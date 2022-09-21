Pink tax postcards include error on AGPS tax increase

ASHLAND – When Ashland residents received pink sheets of paper in the mail with figures showing their tax increases for the next year, they may have been caught off guard by a significant increase to the money they were expected to pay to the Ashland-Greenwood school district.

Pursuant to Blair Sen. Ben Hansen’s “Truth in Taxation” law, which was passed as LB644 during the unicameral’s 2021 legislative session, counties must now prepare postcards that list increases to the levies being proposed by political subdivisions – cities, counties, school districts and community colleges – if the increase would be greater than 2%.

Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools would have appeared on the postcards no matter what, as the district is requesting a 2% increase to its tax rate. But the postcards displayed an estimated tax increase from 2021 to 2022 that was significantly higher than 2%.

According to Saunders County Assessor Rhonda Andresen, the big jump was an error that can be chalked up to growing pains for the first-year law. The 2022 estimated tax amount included Ashland-Greenwood’s general fund levy and its bond fund levy. The 2021 tax amount included only the general fund levy.

“They both should have been the general fund only, or they both should have been the general fund with the bond, and they weren’t,” Andresen said.

If a property was valued at $500,000 in 2021 and 2022, it would have displayed $3,575 for the 2021 tax payment, and it would have displayed $4,725 for 2022. The 2021 figure includes only the school district’s 2021 general fund levy of 0.715%. The 2022 number includes the district’s requested 2022 general fund tax rate of 0.765% and its proposed bond rate of 0.18%.

Andresen said tax statements from 2021 would show how much people paid to the Ashland-Greenwood School District in that year for the general fund and bond fund.

Ashland-Greenwood Superintendent Jason Libal said the district started receiving phone calls late last week, and he sent out an email to school district stakeholders on Friday to explain the mistake.

“Our biggest concern was trying to get the word out to our constituents about the error, because the postcard certainly shows that folks would pay more taxes, substantially, than what is reality,” Libel said.

Because Ashland-Greenwood’s requested tax increase is 2% or greater, the district is required to give a presentation at a joint public hearing that will include all of the county’s political subdivisions that are asking for a 2% or greater tax increase.

The public hearing will take place on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Wahoo Public School Performance Learning Center at 2201 N Locust St. in Wahoo. Other presenting bodies will be the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, the City of Wahoo, the City of Ashland, the Yutan School District, the Wahoo School District and the Mead School District.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.