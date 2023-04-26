ASHLAND – In their final Capitol Conference Tournament, the Class B No. 7 Platte Valley baseball team went out on top of the mountain on April 17 at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland. The Patriots cruised to the title by defeating Raymond Central 10-0 and then Fort Calhoun 3-1.

“What makes this year so special in winning the Capital Conference is that it is our last year in the conference,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “Next year we transition to the Trailblazer so this one meant a little more than previous years. We always have a goal to win the conference tournament. The boys did exactly what they needed to do to be holding the championship plaque for the final time. Very proud of them.”

In the title game, it was a low scoring affair against Fort Calhoun. Lucky for Platte Valley, Dawson Thies had his best stuff in a complete game effort. The junior pitched seven innings, gave up one earned run and amassed 12 strikeouts.

Scoring first in the contest were the Patriots with two runs in the second inning.

After a lineout, Logan Sobota and Caleb Daniell singled to center field. That was followed up by a sac fly from Aiden Washburn and a single from Timmy Hunt to center that plated two.

Two innings later, Platte Valley scored their final run in the top of the fourth.

With no outs, the Pioneers gave the Patriots a free base runner after they hit Cody Pluta with a pitch. After stealing second, Pluta reached third on a sac bunt from Thies. A groundout to first from Sobota was enough to bring him home and put Platte Valley back up by two.

Coming through with one RBI apiece in the victory were Sobota, Washburn and Hunt.

In the semifinals, the Patriots were up against Raymond Central, who they had beaten previously this season 9-4. The Mustangs got to the game by upsetting Class C No. 9 Arlington in the opening round on April 14.

Raymond Central was completely shut down by Cade Bridges on the mound who threw a six inning no hitter in a 10-run victory.

“Our pitchers led the charge and were our energy battery for the entire day,” Emanuel said. “Cade set the tone early in the semifinal game. He struck out 10 and allowed no hits through six innings. That set up Dawson to do what he did (in the championship). Dawson struck out 12 and only gave up three hits through seven innings. They found success by attacking the zone and not walking hitters. Combined they walked three hitters the entire day.”

Offensively, Platte Valley got most of their runs in the fifth inning where they put up five. They also had three in the first, and one in the third and the sixth.

Timmy Hunt had three hits and three RBIs. Bridges, Sobota, Daniell, Washburn, Statton Corey and Gabe Mayer had one hit.

On April 18, the Patriots traveled to Wahoo to take on Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. In a low-scoring game, Platte Valley lost 2-1.

The first run of the contest didn’t come until the top of the sixth by Platte Valley. After Braxton Wentworth let off the inning with a single, he was driven in by a double to center from Cody Pluta.

Unfortunately, that 1-0 lead for the Patriots wouldn’t last, with the Warriors rallying for one run in the sixth and then another in the seventh for a walk-off victory.

Hunt pitched 5.2 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and five strikeouts. In relief, Emerick Hegwood pitched 1.0 inning, gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

Platte Valley played Crete on April 24 and Arlington on April 25. They are at Class C No. 3 Plattsmouth at 4:30 p.m. on April 27 and then travel to Class C No. 10 Wayne for an 11 a.m. matchup on April 29.