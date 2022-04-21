Patriots take home Capitol Conference championship

ARLINGTON – In dominant fashion, the Platte Valley baseball team moved to 11-5 on the year and took home the Capital Conference Tournament championship with two wins on April 16 in Arlington.

The Patriots first knocked off Fort Calhoun 10-3 and then defeated Arlington 10-0 in the title game.

After falling behind 2-0 to the Pioneers in the semifinals, the Patriots got hot with five runs in the second and third.

The second inning started with Fort Calhoun hitting Braxton Wentworth. After stealing second and third, Wentworth scored on a single to right field by Maxwell Bendler.

Caleb Daniell was the next batter and he reached base on a double to left.

During the next at bat, Bendler was able to come home on a wild pitch to tie the game. Another ball that got by the catcher scored Daniell and put Platte Valley up 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Patriots would tack on two more runs after three batters in a row reached base. The Pioneers walked in one of the runs and then Jacob Butler came home on a passed ball.

Similar to the other innings, Platte Valley was able to take a commanding 6-2 lead when a pitch in the dirt got to the backstop and scored Cade Bridges.

The final four runs plated by the Patriots all came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Platte Valley’s at bat started with Emerick Hegwood singling to center. Courtesy runner Aidan Washburn stole second and then he was driven in with a single to left field by Hayden Lewis.

Lewis would steal second base in the next at bat and then was driven in on a hit by Sam Petersen to the shortstop who ended up making an error. Another error on a passed ball scored Petersen and then Logan Sobota came home on a wild pitch.

Coming up with two hits and one RBI in the win was Bendler and Lewis. Daniell and Wentworth both had one hit in the game and drove in one run apiece.

Pitching all seven innings and picking up the victory was Hegwood. He gave up one earned run and recorded three strikeouts.

In the championship game against Arlington, Platte Valley used a four-run first and fifth inning to 10-run the Eagles in five innings.

From the get go, the Patriots came out swinging the bats well with back-to-back singles by Lewis and Petersen to start the bottom of the first. A double by Jacob Butler drove in two runs and then he came around and scored on an error to put Platte Valley in front 3-0.

Still in the bottom of the first, Bendler got ahold of a pitch and drove it to center field for a single and another run that increased the Patriots advantage to four.

To kick off the bottom of the second, Petersen led things off with a double to right field. Sobota was able to drive him in with a single to left.

After two out were recorded by the Pioneers, they put Bendler on with a walk. Butler, who was still on third base after hitting into a fielder’s choice earlier, scored on an error at shortstop to put Platte Valley ahead 6-0.

The score remained at six runs until the bottom of the fifth when the Patriots rallied for four runs with two outs and nobody on.

The scoring opportunity started with Lewis getting hit by a pitch. After that Petersen, Sobota, Butler and Wentworth all singled, driving in four runs.

Sobota had a stellar game with two hits and three RBI and Butler had two hits and two runs batted in. Coming up with one hit and two RBI was Wentworth, while Petersen went 4-for-4 with four hits and scored three times.

Timmy Hunt picked up the win for Platte Valley pitching with no runs given up in five innings of work. He also recorded two strikeouts.

The Patriots took on Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran at home on April 19. They have two more home games against Class B No. 8 Central City/Fullerton/Centura on April 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Itan Park in Yutan and on April 23 against Class B No. 5 Mount Michael Benedictine at 11 a.m. at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland.