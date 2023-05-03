CRETE – The Class B No. 7 Platte Valley baseball team picked up two close wins over Crete and Class C No. 9 Arlington by finals of 5-4 on April 24 and 25. The victories helped the Patriots lock up the top seed in the B-5 District Tournament this week.

Against the Cardinals, Platte Valley started the game off with three runs in the top of the first.

The inning started with the Patriots getting the first three baserunners of the game on with an error and a pair of singles. Knocking in two of the runs was Dawson Thies with a single to center and Logan Sobota drove in the other run with a groundout to second base.

Platte Valley would put up one more run in the third which led to the game being tied at 4-4 heading to the top of the seventh.

In that half inning, Braxton Wentworth singled to right field out of the leadoff spot. The junior would eventually end up at third and scored on a passed ball by the catcher.

Thies was able to work around two baserunners in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory for the Patriots.

Finishing with three hits and two RBIs was Thies and Sobota drove in one run on no hits. Cade Bridges started the game and went six innings with four earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts.

The next day, Platte Valley won in dramatic fashion against a quality Arlington squad. Similar to Crete, the Patriots were tied at four apiece heading to extra innings with the Eagles.

In the top of the eighth, Caleb Daniell was walked to start the half inning. After two straight outs, Daniell was at second base with Statton Corey coming to the plate.

Corey rose to the occasion and sent the first pitch he saw to left field which gave Daniell enough time to come around and score what would be the winning run.

Cody Pluta, Thies, Sobota and Corey all finished with one RBI.

Timmy Hunt started on the mound and went 3.2 innings while giving up two earned runs and striking out two batters. Coming on for the final 4.1 innings was Thies, who gave up no runs and had three strikeouts.

After a pair of close wins, Platte Valley hit a bump in the road when they played Class C No. 3 Plattsmouth and Class C No. 10 Wayne on April 27 and 29. They ended up losing 7-0 to Plattsmouth and then 6-0 to Wayne.

In total, the Patriots had three hits against Plattsmouth and then were blanked in that department against Wayne.

Pluta, Aiden Washburn and Hunt each had a hit against Plattsmouth.

On the mound, Emerick Hegwood started on Thursday and gave up four earned runs and had two strikeouts. In relief, Wentworth pitched 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and Pluta went one inning and gave up two earned runs.

During the Wayne contest, Bridges pitched the first five innings and gave up two earned runs with six strikeouts. Thies came on for one inning and was shouldered with three unearned runs.

Next up for Platte Valley is the B-5 District Tournament final at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland. With a win, the Patriots would advance to the Class B State Baseball Tournament.