Patriots rally to knock off Trojans in the top of the seventh

SPRINGFIELD – Despite committing six errors in the contest, Class B No. 10 Platte Valley was able to hold on for a 6-5 victory over Plattsmouth on the road on April 5. The Patriots came back from a three-run deficit to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning.

In Platte Valley’s first turn at bat, Carter Washburn reached base with a single on a line drive to left field. The next batter was Sam Petersen who doubled to right field scoring Washburn and putting the Patriots up 1-0.

Another single, this time by Logan Sobota on a hit to center, scored Petersen and pushed Platte Valley’s advantage up to 2-0.

Four errors and a walk spelled trouble for the Patriots in the bottom of the second. This allowed Platteview to bring five runners to the plate and eventually helped the Trojans pull in front 5-2.

After a rough half inning, the Patriots responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third.

The inning started with Hayden Lewis doubling to left and Washburn singling on a bunt. Another hit by Petersen, this time a single to left scored Lewis and trimmed Platte Valley’s deficit to 5-3.

Two batters later, Levi Kennedy flew out to center driving in Washburn and making it a one run contest.

In the bottom of the fourth, Maxwell Bendler and Caleb Daniell reached base on a single to center and an error. A wild pitch moved Bendler up to third and then he was able to score and tie the game at five on a flyout from Lewis.

The game remained tied at five apiece until the top of the seventh. In that half inning the Patriots were able to start things off with a single to right from Lewis and Carter Washburn was hit by a pitch.

Later in the inning, Lewis was caught stealing third, but Washburn moved up to second base and eventually stole third. He was driven in on an infield single by Sobota.

After Kennedy retired the first batter in the bottom of the seventh, Cade Bridges came in and recorded two strikeouts.

Finishing with two hits and two RBI in the victory were Petersen and Sobota. Lewis drove in one run on two hits and Kennedy had one RBI on no hits.

Pitching 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts and getting the win on the mound for Platte Valley was Kennedy. Bridges pitched 0.2 innings and had two strikeouts.

The Patriots couldn’t keep the winning going into Friday against Class A Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds scored in every inning except the sixth and captured the 7-3 victory.

Platte Valley scored their first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning after falling behind 1-0.

Sobota and Kennedy led the at bat off for the Patriots with back to back singles to center field. A fly out to right field by Braxton Wentworth scored Sobota and made it a 1-1 game.

Late in the inning, Kennedy was called out on an interference call emptying the bases.

This didn’t prevent Platte Valley from scoring, with Jacob Butler hitting his first homer of the season. It was a shot to left field that put the Patriots up 2-1.

After giving up one run in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, Bellevue West was in command up 7-2.

Platte Valley struck for the final run of the game in the top of the sixth with two outs. Cody Pluta who was on third base ended up scoring on a passed ball at the plate.

Sobota and Kennedy had two hits apiece in the loss for the Patriots. Driving in one run were Wentworth and Butler.

The Patriots ended the week with a tough hitting performance against Class B No. 7 Beatrice. The Orangemen held Platte Valley to one run in a 4-1 loss.

That run for the Patriots came in the top of the first off a double by Petersen to right field.

The score remained that way until the top of the fourth when Beatrice scratched across two runs. They added another two runs in the bottom of the sixth to put themselves up by six.

Finishing with both hits and the only RBI of the game was Petersen.

Timmy Hunt pitched five innings gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts. In relief, Bridges pitched one inning with one strikeout.

Platte Valley only has one game this week. It’s was a road game against a 1-9 Fort Calhoun squad on April 12.