Patriots pull off pair of key victories to jump into ratings

ASHLAND- It was another great week for the Platte Valley baseball team as they picked up four close wins at home by a score of 3-2 against Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran on April 19 and Class B No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura on April 21 and then back to back victorious over previously rated Mount Michael Benedictine 9-6 and 5-4 on April 23. Those five wins were good enough to move the Patriots back into the ratings at No. 9 in Class B.

Platte Valley started the week off with a great pitching performance to knock off W/BN/LL. They only scored three runs in the first inning, but it was enough to hold on for the victory.

Hayden Lewis started the inning off for the Patriots with a double to left field. Back-to-back singles from Sam Petersen and Carter Washburn to left and right field made the score 2-0.

With one out, Carter Washburn was able to first steal third base and then scored on an error made by the third baseman for the Warriors.

After falling behind by three, W/BN/LL responded with one run in the second and one in the seventh to make it a one score contest. Pitching the first five innings for the Platte Valley in the victory was Cade Bridges who had 11 strikeouts and Levi Kennedy came in relief for two innings and had two strikeouts.

Coming through with two hits and one RBI was Petersen. Washburn had one hit and one run batted in, while Lewis, Jacob Butler, and Maxwell Bendler all had one hit.

For the first time on the season, the Patriots were able to beat CC/F/C on Thursday in Yutan. It was another one run win, but the way it played out was much different than the win over the Warriors.

Early on the Kernels were able to scratch across a run in the first and the third innings.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Carter Washburn doubled to right field to give Platte Valley a runner in scoring position. After stealing third base, Carter Washburn scored on an error at home.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth when CC/F/C walked the first batter and then hit the next one for Platte Valley. Those mistakes cost the Kernels a run when Braxton Wentworth singled to left field scoring Carter Washburn.

With the score tied 2-2, Platte Valley had a chance to win the game with two runners on and two outs. Carter Washburn came up big once again with a single to right field that scored Bridges.

Starting the game and pitching 5.1 innings was Nick Carrol with four strikeouts. Lewis pitched 1.2 innings and had four strikeouts.

Coming through with two hits and one RBI was Carter Washburn and Wentworth picked up one hit and batted in one run.

Next up for the Patriots was Mount Michael Benedictine on April 25. Platte Valley was able to get the better of the Knights in both games.

In the first game, the Patriots were able to score the first three runs of the game in the bottom of the first.

After Wentworth was walked to start the inning, Petersen was able to send a ball over the wall in center for a two run homer. A double by Jacob Butler and then a sacrifice fly by Bendler scored Logan Sobota and made the score 3-0.

Mount Michael got two runs back in the top of the second, but Platte Valley answered right back with two runs of their own. A double by Carter Washburn to right field and then a wild pitch by the Knights drove in the two runs.

Up 5-2, Mount Michael mounted another come back in the top of the fourth. They scored four runs in the inning on five hits to go up 6-5.

That lead didn’t last long with the Patriots responding with three runs.

Bridges started the inning off with a single to center. After two straight outs were recorded, Petersen tripled to right scoring Wentworth and then Sobota doubled to center scoring Petersen and putting Platte Valley ahead 7-6.

The Patriots added to their lead with a double by Sobota in the sixth that made it a three run victory for Platte Valley.

Timmy Hunt pitched 3.2 innings in the win with five strikeouts and four earned runs given up. Wentworth went 1.1 innings on the mound with one strikeout, while Bridges went two innings with five strikeouts.

Earning three hits and three RBIs was Petersen and Sobota had two hits and three runs batted in. Finishing with one hit and one RBI were Carter Washburn and Bendler.

In the second game of the doubleheader with the Knights, the Patriots escaped with their third one run victory of the week.

Mount Michael was able to go up 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Platte Valley came back in the bottom of the first with one run on a homer to center by Lewis.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third, Bendler started the inning off with a line drive to right field. A double from Lewis to left field drove in pinch runner Aidan Washburn.

Late in the game, the Patriots found themselves behind 4-3. Like earlier in the week against CC/F/C, this didn’t faze Platte Valley.

With the bases loaded Logan Sobota scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, and then Petersen scored on a ball that got by the catcher in the seventh to win the game in walk off fashion.

Lewis paced Platte Valley with two hits and two RBIs. Pitching 5.1 innings with three earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Kennedy. Bridges ended up going 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.

This week the Patriots played Arlington at home on April 26. They have two more home games at 4:30 p.m. on April 28 against Plattsmouth and at 11 a.m. on April 30 at Wayne on April 30 at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland.