Patriots pick up victories in runaway fashion at home

YUTAN- Class B No. 8 Platte Valley picked up a pair of wins in impressive fashion over Arlington on April 26 and then Plattsmouth on April 28. They defeated the Eagles 17-0 at Itan Park in Yutan and then earned their second shutout of the week by defeating Plattsmouth 7-0 at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland.

After setting Arlington down in order in the top of the first, the Patriots struck for five runs in the bottom of the first.

Starting the inning off by reaching base on an error was Hayden Lewis and then Carter Washburn doubled to right field scoring him. Two batters later Braxton Wentworth singled to right field scoring two and then Jacob Butler crushed a two run homer to left field increasing Platte Valley’s edge to 5-0.

The offense for the Patriots continued to fire on all cylinders in the second where they piled on another 10 runs to their lead.

With Lewis on base, Carter Washburn singled on a hard ground ball to center. On a throw that got away from the Eagles, Lewis came home and made the score 6-0.

On the next play, Sam Petersen doubled to right and Carter Washburn crossed home plate.

Up 7-0, Braxton Wentworth hit a fly ball to left field. Arlington’s left fielder couldn’t handle it and dropped the ball. This allowed both Petersen and Sobota to score and increased the Patriots advantage to 9-0.

A double by Butler, a single by Levi Kennedy, and then a triple by Maxwell Bendler drove in three more runs and made it a 12-0 contest.

With two outs and still in the second, Platte Valley was able to get three more runs. They came off a single by Carter Washburn to center that scored two and Sobota singled to center scoring the other run.

With the game well in hand up 15-0, the Patriots tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to pad their lead. The first run came on a single to center by Carter Washburn and Aidan Washburn was driven in by a groundout to third from Statton Corey.

Only giving up three hits in five innings of work on the mound was Emerick Hegwood. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

Coming up with four hits and five RBIs was Carter Washburn. Butler drove in three runs with two hits and Wentworth had two hits and one RBI.

Two days later, it was another great pitching performance for Platte Valley against Plattsmouth. Kennedy and Lewis teamed up to throw a three hit shutout.

The Patriots scored one run in each of the first three innings.

In the first, Lewis reached first with a single to center and then got to third on an error by the pitcher. Carter Washburn ended up grounding out to second driving in Lewis and making the score 1-0.

Caleb Daniell lined out to center in the second scoring Wentworth who tagged up from third, and Petersen drove in Timmy Hunt on a groundout to second base in the third to increase Platte Valley’s lead to 3-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Patriots came through with two runs. Lewis started things off by stealing home on an error and Petersen tripled to center driving in Carter Washburn.

Up 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, three of the first four batters for Platte Valley reached base safely. A single by Timmy Hunt to center field and a double by Lewis to left drove in the final two runs of the contest.

Pitching six innings with five strikeouts was Kennedy and Lewis came in for one inning in relief and had three strikeouts.

Driving in two RBIs with one hit was Petersen. Lewis, Carter Washburn, Daniell, and Hunt all had at least one hit and drove in one run during the contest.

The Patriots finished off the regular season against Lincoln Christian on the road on May 3. They are the top seed in the B-6 District Tournament and take on the winner of Ralston and Seward in the semifinals on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland.