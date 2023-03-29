ASHLAND – It has been about as good a start as the Platte Valley baseball team could have hoped for as they stand at 4-0 after the first week of the season. So far, the Patriots have knocked off Nebraska City 6-5 and 7-2, GACC/SS/WPB 10-6 and Louisville-Weeping Water 7-0.

“What I have liked most is how well the boys are playing as a team,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “We have fallen behind in two of our four games and they have rallied together to find ways to win. Also, a giant positive has been our pitching thus far.”

The biggest win so far on the year for Platte Valley came against Nebraska City in the first game of their doubleheader in Ashland on March 25. It was a game they trailed late, but found a way to rally and win.

Heading into their first at-bat in the bottom of the first, Platte Valley trailed the Pioneers 1-0. That all changed when Braxton Wentworth scored on a dropped third strike and Timmy Hunt grounded into a double play to score Cody Pluta and give the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

Trailing by one again in the fourth, Hunt singled to left field and then came around to steal home to tie the game. Two batters later, Dawson Thies grounded out to second bringing in Logan Sobota and putting Platte Valley up 4-3.

Down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Patriots were able to get the first two base runners of the inning on with a walk by Aidan Washburn and a bunt single from Janson Pilkington.

Wentworth took care of the rest in the next at-bat with a sac fly to center that drove in Washburn and sent the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Pilkington came up big for Platte Valley with a line drive to left field that scored Thies and secured a walk off win for the Patriots.

“Janson had a tough at-bat that produced the game-winning hit,” Emanuel said. “That is what Janson is known for, he does not hit for a ton of power, so he puts together scrappy, tough at-bats. He worked the count in his favor and then got a pitch he could drive to left field which resulted in the walk-off victory for us.”

Finishing with one RBI apiece were Wentworth, Thies and Pilkington.

Cade Bridges picked up the win for the Patriots on the mound by going four innings, with seven strikeouts and one earned run surrendered. Emerick Hegwood and Thies pitched two innings each with one strikeout apiece.

The second game between Platte Valley and Nebraska City was not nearly as close as the Patriots went on to pull out a 7-2 victory. All of the damage for the Patriots in the contest was done in the first inning, where they put up three run and added four in the sixth.

Walks, errors, passed balls and dropped third strikes were not the Pioneers’ friend in the loss. Those types of plays resulted in four runs for Platte Valley.

Sobota and Bridges drove in one run apiece with two hits.

As the starter, Hunt pitched 6.1 innings of shutout baseball and had eight strikeouts. He only gave up four hits in his outing.

On Thursday, the Patriots had to rally again to knock off GACC/SS/WPG by four runs. Ten of the eight runs in the game for Platte Valley came in the fifth and sixth innings.

A pair of doubles by Hunt and Washburn and a single by Bridges is what got the lead for the Patriots in the sixth that they never relinquished.

Having a huge performance for Platte Valley was Washburn with one hit and three RBIs to pace the offense. Pilkington drove in two runs and Bridges, Sobota and Hunt each had one RBI and at least one hit.

The Patriots opened up the season on March 21 with a home game against Louisville-Weeping Water. Platte Valley kept the Lions guessing at the plate as they dished out a 7-0 shutout.

Combining for a no hitter in the win were Thies and Statton Corey. Pitching six innings with 17 strikeouts was Theis and Corey went one inning with one batter rung up on strikes.

At the dish, Washburn and Pilkington both had two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI and at least one hit were Bridges and Caleb Daniell.

This week the Platte Valley played Seward at home on March 28. They take on DC West at 4:30 p.m. in Yutan on March 30, play at Auburn at 4:30 p.m. on March 31 and then are taking part in a triangular at Grand Island High at 11 a.m. on April 1.