Patriots finish week with a .500 record

ASHLAND- This past week the Class B No. 10 Platte Valley baseball team battled the elements to get scheduled games in. Despite Mother Nature canceling Thursday’s game with DC West, the Patriots were able to get four games in, defeating Auburn 11-1 on April 1 and Grand Island 10-1 on April 2. They also dropped two contests to Seward 5-4 on March 29 and Class B No. 6 Elkhorn North 6-0 on April 2.

In Platte Valley’s first win of the week against Auburn at home on Friday; they were able to knock off the Bulldogs with a ten run rule in five innings. According to Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emmanuel, it was a great rebound from a close loss to Seward earlier in the week.

“We had a really tough one against Seward then Wednesday it was super cold so we were practicing inside, and then yesterday we had a snow out,” Emmanuel said. “When you come out here after not playing outside in a few days you have to come out and hope the bats are alive and that you pitch well. It was really nice to see Nick Carroll pitch well and we got some nice base hits and timely hits to help give us some momentum going into tomorrow.”

After Carroll struck out two batters to start the contest, Hayden Lewis helped give him some run support with a homer in the bottom half of the inning. It was a ball that ended up sailing over the fence in center field.

Maxwell Bendler was able to lead off the bottom of the second inning with a double to center after falling behind with two strikes. A single by Carter Washburn drove Bendler in two batters later and then a catcher’s interference call brought him home to make the score 3-0 in favor of the Patriots.

Despite getting two outs right away, Platte Valley was able to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the third.

Jacob Butler gave the Patriots a runner in scoring position when he doubled to right. He would end up scoring on an error in right field on a hit by Bendler.

Another double, this time by Carter Washburn drove in Bendler and put Platte Valley ahead 5-0.

After scoring one run in the top of the fourth, Auburn struggled mightily in the field in the bottom half of the inning. Three walks, two hit by pitches, and a catcher’s interference helped the Patriots score five runs and go up 10-1.

Platte Valley would win the game in the fifth inning when Sam Petersen doubled to center scoring Logan Sobota who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Finishing with two hits and two runs driven in were Carter Washburn and Bendler. Hayden Lewis had two hits and one RBI, while Petersen and Butler had one hit and one run batted in and Timmy Hunt finished with two hits.

On the mound, Carrol pitched all five innings with one earned run given up and five strikeouts recorded.

It was another big win for Platte Valley the next day when they took on Grand Island in the Elkhorn North Triangular on April 2.

Leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the third, the Patriots were able to tack on four runs to go up by five. Both Logan Sobota and Braxton Wentworth were able to drive in two runs with a single to right field and a double to left.

Two hit batters to start the fourth, cost the Islanders when Carter Washburn singled to center scoring Emerick Hegwood. Petersen kept the singles coming with a hit to right that drove in Bendler and put Platte Valley up 7-1.

The final three runs of the game came in on a single by Bendler to right field in the fifth, a groundout to Carter Washburn in the fifth, and then Levi Kennedy scored on an error in the sixth.

Finishing with two hits and two runs driven in was Carter Washburn. Sobota and Wentworth had one hit and two RBIs and Butler, Petersen, and Bendler all drove in one run and had at least one hit.

Hunt pitched six innings and earned the win with one earned run given up and seven strikeouts. Going one inning in relief with one strikeout was Kennedy.

In game two on Saturday, the Patriots were blanched by the host Elkhorn North. The Wolves did all their damage in the first, second, and third innings.

Carter Washburn, Petersen, and Hunt all registered one hit apiece in the loss.

Pitching three innings against Elkhorn North was Hegwood and Cade Bridges. Hegwood gave up six earned runs and had two strikeouts and Bridges rung up four batters.

In the first game of the week for Platte Valley, they let a lead slip away in the bottom of the seventh in a one run loss at Seward.

After no runs were scored through three innings, the Patriots put up two in the fourth.

Bendler was walked and Wentworth singled on a bunt. They were both driven in on a double to center by Petersen.

Seward would come back to take the lead with a three spot in the bottom of the fifth inning. One of the runs that were scored came off a walk by Platte Valley.

The Patriots went to work erasing that deficit thanks to Carter Washburn who doubled to right driving in a run and then came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch.

With a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Platte Valley failed to record an out. Worst of all was the fact that the game winning run came home on a walk.

Petersen had one hit and two RBIs in the defeat, while Carter Washburn finished with one hit and one RBI. Coming through with three hits and scoring once was Wentworth.

Pitching four innings and giving up two earned runs with one strikeout was Kennedy. Bridges and Carter Washburn both pitched one inning and had one strikeout.

This week the Patriots took on Platteview on the road on April 5. They play at home against Raymond Central on April 7 and then have road games against Bellevue West on April 8 and Class B No. 7 Beatrice on April 9.