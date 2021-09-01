Parents want masks to stay optional at school

ASHLAND – After reading about a local citizen who requested Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools require facial coverings due to the resurgence of COVID-19, a small group of local parents offer differing opinions on the matter.

Megan Downing, Nicole Crnkovich and Sarah Nienaber are in favor of the school district continuing its policy not to require masks at this time. All three parents said they believe wearing masks should be a choice made by the families, not the board of education or the administration.

“We ask and persuade the district to leave the decision on whether to mask or not to be left up to individuals and their families. We believe in personal freedoms and not government mandates,” said Downing.

Nienaber added that families who want their children to wear masks should be allowed to do so.

“We aren’t against it if people feel they need it, we just don’t feel everyone should be required to wear them,” she said.

Crnkovich and Downing said that since the school year began on Aug. 18, they have noticed that most of students at Ashland-Greenwood do not wear masks during the school day, which leads them to believe that the majority of families in the school district are not in favor of a mask mandate.