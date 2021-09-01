Parents want masks to stay optional at school

ASHLAND – After reading about a local citizen who requested Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools require facial coverings due to the resurgence of COVID-19, a small group of local parents offer differing opinions on the matter.
Megan Downing, Nicole Crnkovich and Sarah Nienaber are in favor of the school district continuing its policy not to require masks at this time. All three parents said they believe wearing masks should be a choice made by the families, not the board of education or the administration.
“We ask and persuade the district to leave the decision on whether to mask or not to be left up to individuals and their families. We believe in personal freedoms and not government mandates,” said Downing.
Nienaber added that families who want their children to wear masks should be allowed to do so.
“We aren’t against it if people feel they need it, we just don’t feel everyone should be required to wear them,” she said.
Crnkovich and Downing said that since the school year began on Aug. 18, they have noticed that most of students at Ashland-Greenwood do not wear masks during the school day, which leads them to believe that the majority of families in the school district are not in favor of a mask mandate.
“I’m not aware of any polling work that’s been done within the school district regarding masks, but, from strictly an observational standpoint, it’s apparent a large majority of families, when given a choice, choose not to have their children wear masks at school or in any public setting for that matter,” said Crnkovich.
“A vast majority of the students are not masking; which leads me to believe that parents do not believe in mandates here in Ashland,” Downing said.
These parents and school district patrons feel the school board should keep this information in mind while discussing mask mandates.
“For the families that do (wear masks), that is completely acceptable and well within their rights, but the school board should consider the majority view before implementing any mandate,” said Crnkovich.
While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and medical experts around the world have noted that wearing masks may limit exposure to COVID-19 and could help control the spread of the disease, these parents feel there are other measures than can be taken to keep the pandemic under control in the school system.
“We feel if the school continues to encourage the good hand washing practices as they did last year and during flu season; continue reminding families of the protocols that are already in place for if you feel sick stay home; and lastly provide nutritious lunches to keep the immune system healthy as well as recess and physical education to allow for exercise to keep the blood moving and kids active we feel comfortable that the school is doing their role to keep our kiddos safe and in the classrooms,” said Nienaber.
The school district has also worked hard to track cases among staff and students and relay information to the patrons in a timely manner, Crnkovich said.
“Our hope is that they continue to monitor the situation and allow us to adjust our own practices as needed,” she added.
In other school districts, there have been reports of children being bullied for wearing masks. These parents feel that the anti-bullying policies and procedures the Ashland-Greenwood school district has in place are adequate to deal with the issue, should it arise.
“By now, children are completely used to seeing others in masks and do not think twice about it. Leaving masking ‘optional’ encourages respecting others’ choices. All one needs to do is look around and it is obvious that a majority do not wear masks; which would lead one to believe that most do not believe or agree in mandates,” Downing said.
Downing and Crnkovich said they have been in contact with the school administration and school board concerning the mask situation and have been happy with the results.
Crnkovich said her family started their communication with the administration during the 2020-21 school year and have continued to stay in touch as the new school year started.
“We didn’t always agree with their responses,” Crnkokvich said, “but they’ve always been easy to work with and forthcoming with any information we’ve asked for.”
Downing said they have gotten positive feedback from the school board and administration.
“As citizens of Ashland and parents of four children at AGPS we believe that administration and the school board will remain strong in their ‘optional’ choice for masks. We live in a great small town community with values that we trust the board and administration both portray. Life is full of choices; and we should be able to make the choice for our kids,” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.