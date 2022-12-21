Online agriculture show chooses Wahoo for setting

WAHOO – Producers of a national online agricultural show wanted a small-town diner in the heart of farming country where farmers sit around a table talking about grain prices and federal policy. They found one in Wahoo at Good Friends Café.

“This checks those boxes tenfold,” said Brian Conrady, executive vice president of Farm Journal Studios, part of the Farm Journal multimedia company that started with the magazine of the same name founded nearly 150 years ago.

Conrady brought a director and producer from Tennessee and hired a small crew from Omaha to the Wahoo eatery on Dec. 14 to film eight episodes of “The Farmer’s Table,” which will be broadcast in the spring on the website of the sponsor, Pivot Bio.

“Wahoo was the ideal location for something like this,” said Conrady, who had visited the Saunders County seat before during his 30-year career with Farm Journal.

“It’s an authentic diner in authentic farm country,” he added.

“The Farmer’s Table” host Andrew McCrea had also visited Wahoo before, doing stories here with his daily radio show, “American Countryside.” He was also a featured guest during a Saunders County Livestock banquet a few years ago.

McCrea said the first season of “The Farmer’s Table” was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and Kansas City, Missouri. The second season will also return to Nashville for more episodes.

The show’s producers found Wahoo after speaking to Lukas Fricke, a young hog farmer from Ulysses who is active with the National Pork Board and has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal and CNN.

Fricke suggested Wahoo, and then asked his soon-to-be mother-in-law, Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell, about the restaurant scene in town. Harrell talked to Theresa Klein, Wahoo’s economic development director, who suggested Good Friends Café.

Fricke was also asked to be a part of the panel, and to suggest a few other farmers from the area. He suggested Melisa Konecky, a dairy farmer from the Wahoo area. Konecky thought her friend Jordan Emanuel, a farmer from North Bend, would be a great panelist as well.

All three are in their 30s and are the sixth generation of their families to work as farmers or livestock producers.

Conrady said it wasn’t a specific plan to have three young farmers at the same table, but they took advantage of the situation.

“We leaned into that,” he said.

Living and working within a 40-mile radius of Wahoo also helped bring the panelists together and gave the show an excellent perspective on Nebraska farming.

“We wanted to get a good feeling of what matters here,” Conrady said.

McCrea led the young farmers through discussions of several topics, including land prices, ag legislation and politics in agriculture.

“It’s more of a free-ranging conversation on that topic,” he said.

Taking over a multi-generational farming operation is a challenge, but these days the obstacles seem to be even higher to climb for these young farmers.

“Young people try to play ball with these prices,” Emanuel said. “You don’t.”

Fricke said many of his colleagues have off-farm jobs in ag-related businesses to make ends meet. Emanuel sells seed corn and soybeans to keep his family fed. Konecky is diversifying the family’s small dairy farm to find more customers for their Guernsey milk and cream.

Although Fricke is a seasoned pro when it comes to the media, things were a little nerve-racking for Konecky and Emanuel in the beginning. But not for long.

“Once we sat down with each other, it was fun,” Konecky said.

In the afternoon, three new panelists showed up for the second round of filming. This group included two farmers from central Nebraska and one from Wyoming, Conrady said.

In all, about 20 people and lots of equipment were jammed into the café.

“We take over the building for the day,” Conrady said.

Good Friends Café owner Collene Vanek was thrilled to be the backdrop for the talk show.

“When Theresa (Klein) asked me, I was over-the-moon excited,” Vanek said.

Although she had to turn away her regular customers for one day, Vanek did not lose any business. Instead, she fed breakfast and lunch to the crew and panelists, along with plenty of coffee.

“It was a full day of business for us,” she said.

The restaurant owner saw other benefits as well.

“What I’ve gained in publicity and experience, just being part of a new experience, was worth it,” Vanek said.

Vanek and Klein were also interviewed for some short segments that will be broadcast on the show. They explained the history of the building, which used to be part of a co-op grain elevator.

They also spoke proudly about Wahoo and how excited they are for “The Farmer’s Table” to showcase their town.

“We’ll show them what Wahoo, Nebraska is all about,” Vanek said.

Look for more information about when the shows will be broadcast in future issues of the Wahoo Newspaper.