Offensive woes hurt Bluejays in Area Tournament

PLATTSMOUTH- One run in two games hurt the Ashland juniors baseball team in the B2 Area Tournament at Plattsmouth. They lost to Springfield 12-0 on July 8 and Plattsmouth 10-1 on July 9.

The opening round matchup for the Bluejays in the tournament was a rematch from the Ashland junior tournament against Springfield. Similar to the first time the two teams played, the Trojans pitching dominated in a shutout.

Ashland was held to just four hits in the contest and also committed one error.

On the other side, Springfield scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and four in the fifth. The Trojans were only held scoreless in the fourth and had 12 hits.

Statton Corey, Jacob Juedes, Bowen Vogt, and Derek Tonjes had one hit. Pitching 2.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs, and striking out two batters was Tonjes and Juedes went 2.2 innings in relief and gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Against Plattsmouth on Saturday, the Bluejays didn’t fare any better offensively with one run on three hits against the top seed in the tournament Plattsmouth. They were held to just three hits by the Blue Devils and had four errors in a nine run loss.

Ashland’s one run in the contest came in the top of the second with the bases loaded thanks to three walks issued by Plattsmouth. With two outs, Juedes was able to advance home from third on a wild pitch.

Finishing with two hits in the game was Corey and Juedes scored once and had one hit. Pitching two innings and giving up seven earned runs was Gabe Mayer and Elliott Gossin went two innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

To end the regular season, the Bluejays had a road game against Auburn on July 6. Ashland was able to grab a 2-0 lead early but ended up losing 10-4.

The first runs for the Bluejays came in the top of the second with the score still knotted at zero. A pair of walks by Auburn to start the inning came back to hurt them with Aiden Washburn singling to center driving in Juedes and Tonjes.

Later in the contest, Ashland would get one run in both the top of the fifth and sixth. Landon Novotny plated Mayer on a groundout to second in the fifth and Cordell Kelly was walked in with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Coming up with one hit and two runs batted in was Washburn, while Novotny had one hit and one RBI.

Pitching four innings as the starter with four earned runs given up and one strikeout was Corey. Washburn pitched one inning in relief with three earned runs given up and one strikeout and Juedes went 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

With the two losses in the area tournament, the Bluejays finish the year with a record of 10-14-1.