YUTAN – After falling in back-to-back games, the Class B No. 8 Platte Valley baseball team got back in the win column with a 16-7 win over Fort Calhoun on April 11. The Patriots dominated at the plate with 11 hits and took advantage of five errors committed by the Pioneers.

“Fort Calhoun was a lot of fun to watch especially since we had just lost two games in a row to top five opponents,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “Timmy Hunt competed well on the mound and our bats came alive. We had 11 hits, five doubles and two triples. We did make a few mistakes defensively, but the boys didn’t panic and they found ways to get outs in tough situations. Hopefully, that moment carries deeper into the season.”

The strongest inning for Platte Valley against Fort Calhoun came in the first when they put up six runs.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the first, Braxton Wentworth started things off with a double to right field. He was waved in and scored when Cade Bridges singled to center.

A pickoff attempt gone wrong allowed Bridges to cross home and tie the game. During the same at-bat, Dawson Thies hit a grounder to third where an error was made. Cody Pluta was able to score off this and gave the Patriots their first lead at 3-2.

Another error committed by Fort Calhoun allowed Thies to come in.

With a 4-2 edge, Caleb Daniell doubled to center. Logan Sobota, who was on third at the time, got the green light to go home and increased the Patriots’ lead to 5-2.

The third error of the inning by the Pioneers, this time on a hit from Timmy Hunt to the pitcher, drove in Daniell and made it a four-run contest.

Fort Calhoun battled back and got within two runs at 7-5 in the top of the third only for Platte Valley to strike back with three in the bottom half of the inning. The Patriots would also score two each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to increase their advantage to nine runs in the end.

Finishing with two hits and five runs batted in during the victory was Pluta. Wentworth, Daniell, Hunt and Gabe Mayer had at least one hit and one RBI.

As the starting pitcher, Hunt went five innings with five earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts. In relief, Wentworth and Statton Corey both pitched one inning with one strikeout.

The day prior, Platte Valley came up just short in an 8-7 loss to Class B No. 7 Beatrice at home in Ashland. A strong second and third inning with three and then five runs powered the Orangemen past the Patriots.

After falling behind 5-0 early, Platte Valley fought back with one in the third and two in the fifth two make it 8-3 going to the bottom of the seventh.

In that inning, the Patriots got their first two batters on thanks to a hit-by-pitch and an error. Next up was Sobota, who hit the ball to the second baseman who couldn’t handle it. This knocked in Bridges and made it 8-4.

Two batters later, a wild pitch allowed Pluta to get home. During the same at-bat, Corey singled to center, scoring Sobota and making it a two-point contest in favor of Beatrice.

With the bases juiced, the Orangemen found a way to get out of trouble and secure the win with a strikeout and then a groundout back to the pitcher.

“Beatrice was a great test for our team,” Emanuel said. “Beatrice is a good team so I give them credit. We made a few mistakes early with walks and errors and Beatrice capitalized. We gave up a big inning in the third and that really hurt us. However, we were down 8-0 to a top five opponent and battled back. In the end, we had the tying run on second base with two outs and our hitter hit a hard ground ball up the middle that their pitcher snagged. Had the pitcher not made that play we mostly likely tie the game and head to extras. So overall the game was a good test for our team.”

Bridges, Pluta, Sobota and Corey each had one run batted in during the contest.

Pitching three innings with eight earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts was Bridges. Emerick Hegwood came on for four innings with no runs given up and struck out four batters.

This week the Patriots played Raymond Central in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament at home on April 17. They also played at Class B No. 5 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran on April 18.

Platte Valley is back at home at 4:30 p.m. against Lincoln Northwest on April 20. They play will also play a doubleheader starting at 11 at Mount Michael on April 22.