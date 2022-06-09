North team knocks off the South in 2022 Shrine Bowl Game

KEARNEY- For the second straight year, it was the North team who celebrated a close victory over the South team in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl All-Star game. It was another defensive battle, with the North Team coming out on top 17-15 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on June 4.

It was the North Team who struck first in the contest with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island to Drew Sellon of Fremont.

The South Team didn’t waste any time scoring their own touchdown to tie the game up. The score came off a pass from Ja Reese Lott-Buzby of Lincoln High to Omaha Westside’s Grant Guyett.

It was the first of two touchdowns the pair connected on during the contest.

Scoring the second touchdown of the game for the North Team was Dylan Mostek of Bennington. The touchdown was made possible by a perfectly thrown ball from Central City’s Kale Jensen.

Heading into the break it was a 15-15 tie game.

The score of the game remained tied at 15 throughout most of the second half. It wasn’t until the 4:44 mark in the fourth quarter that Iowa commit Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista got in the backfield and came up with a sack that resulted in a safety.

Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood attempted a 50-yard field for the South Team in the loss, but it ended up going just wide left. Riley Marsh of Waverly who also played for the South Team picked up one catch for 39 yards.

For the North Team, Isaiah Daniell of Yutan finished with one tackle in the game. Carson Lavaley of Wahoo played several possessions for the South at center as well.