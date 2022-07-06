Next Level Football Camp headed to Yutan on July 13

YUTAN – The second annual Next Level Football Camp is making its way to Saunders County this year on July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Yutan High School football field. The camp will feature Nebraska football players from the area Colton Feist (Yutan), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Matthew Schuster (Ashland), Keegan Menning (Fremont) and Wyatt Liewer (O’Neill) along with others.

“Last year we started planning the event on July 1 and we really had only a month to think of stuff,” Feist said. “Me and my roommate put the camp on up in O’Neill and we had a really good turnout and the kids just loved it. Throughout the year we had been thinking about doing it again, but this time in my hometown of Yutan.”

Several of the players coming down to the camp who have local ties include Feist, Luben, Schuster and Menning. This gives the kids the opportunity to not only learn from a Husker but from someone who came from their hometown.

“I was able to get players who play with me at Nebraska from Fremont, Wahoo and Ashland to try and draw in as many kids from the area as possible,” Feist said. “I know when I was a kid I loved going to these kind of things and hopefully these kids will enjoy it too.”

The camp is open to all boys and girls going into grades second through eighth grade in the fall of 2022.

“This camp is less about skill work and more us mentoring these kids and having a good time,” Feist said. “Maybe these kids have dreams of being in our shoes someday and this gives them an opportunity to get out on the field and run some drills with us and compete in some competitions.”

For Feist, this is very special for him being able to come back to his hometown to put on the camp on the field where he played his high school football and helped lead the Chieftains to a 2017 Class C-2 State Championship.

“It’s a special thing I am really looking forward to,” Feist said. “I am thankful for Yutan for letting me do this type of thing and I know there are a lot of Yutan kids who are signed up for it which will be great.”

The camp cost $40 and you can register for it at Nextlevelnebraska.com. You can also bring your $40 dollars to the camp on July 13 and can sign up then.