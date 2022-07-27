New Woodcliff address system proposed

WAHOO – In May, residents of the Woodcliff lake community nestled across from Fremont on the Saunders County side of the Platte River informed the county about issues they’ve been having with delivery packages not reaching the correct addresses.

“Packages are going wherever,” Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said at a Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting in May.

The issues, the residents say, stem from the subdivision’s dated addressing system, which has been in use since the community was developed in the 1960s. In Woodcliff, every address begins with “980 County Road W,” followed by the respective property’s platted lot number. The Woodcliff Community Center’s address, for example, reads “980 County Road W, Lot T1018, Suite A, Fremont, NE 68025.”

That system creates headaches for mail delivery drivers and poses a risk when emergency services crews respond to calls to the subdivision. It also makes countywide mail delivery a challenge for county offices, according to County Clerk Patti Lindgren.

Residents asked the county to consider revising Woodcliff’s addressing system, and at the July 19 county board meeting, Polacek presented the supervisors with a sample map detailing possible new addresses for a portion of Woodcliff.

Polacek said in May that, if changed, residents hoped the new addresses would still include the platted lot numbers. Locals have grown accustomed to the numbers assigned to their neighbors’ houses over time and often identify houses using the lot numbers, he said.

“We asked them why, and they said that’s the way (the addresses) have been for the last 40 years,” Polacek said.

But re-addressing the properties and still incorporating the lot numbers could create confusion, especially for 911 dispatch services, he said.

“I want to make sure if the addresses are updated that it fixes the problem of why we're updating them to begin with,” Polacek said in May.

The proposed plan nixes the lot numbers and shows addresses for the houses surrounding Woodcliff’s Lake Tirawa. Even numbers run from 846 to 888 along the north side of Twin Lakes Drive, and from 847 to 897 along the south side. Lake Shore Drive – which only has houses on the north side of the road – follows Lake Tirawa with even numbers running east to west from 852 to 890.

In the proposal, the two cul-de-sacs on Lake Tirawa are addressed with numbers increasing by single digits – from 869 to 875 on Aspen Lane and from 881 to 890 on Birch Lane.

The use of numbers in the 800s refers to Woodcliff’s entrance near the county’s eighth mile from its eastern border. The proposed addressing system falls in line with those used in other Saunders County lake communities, such as Big Sandy, Lake Allure and Thomas Lakes, Polacek said. Even numbers are typically used on the north side of streets, and odd numbers are used on the south.

Supervisor Scott Sukstorf, who represents Woodcliff and has lived in the subdivision in the past, was not satisfied with the proposed system’s repeating numbers. For example, the number 870 is repeated on Twin Lakes Drive, Aspen Lane and Lake Shore Drive.

Sukstorf suggested that the address numbers could ascend throughout Woodcliff to avoid repeated numbers. Polacek said such a system would be possible if the supervisors agreed on it.

“But it wouldn’t match what we’ve done, generally speaking, within the county,” he said.

No action was taken on the proposed addressing system, but Sukstorf said he would talk with Woodcliff residents before the board revisits the issue.

