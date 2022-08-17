New faculty members, administrators welcomed to Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND – A lot of new things are in the works at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools as the 2022-23 school year begins this week.

Work continues on the new PreK-2 and middle school buildings, which are still under construction. Officials report they are still on schedule to open at the expected times. PreK-2 grade students will be in the new facility as the second semester of the 2022-23 school year begins in January, while the middle school will open its doors to students at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

As the school district anxiously awaits the opening of the new facilities, they were greeted with new faculty members and two administrators as school began on Wednesday.

The new administrators include Director of Learning Danielle Beerbohm and Dustin Deterding, the activities/athletics director for the middle school/high school.

Of the eight new teachers, half will be working at the elementary school, with a new preschool teacher, fifth grade teacher, speech/language pathologist and K-2 resource teacher.

At the middle school/high school, there is a new sixth grade social studies/eighth grade middle school teacher, math teacher, ag teacher/FFA sponsor and vocal music director.

Bios for the eight new teachers are listed below in alphabetical order. Let’s welcome these new faculty members to the Ashland-Greenwood school district!

Justin Appleby

Hometown: O’Neill

Position at AGPS: Mathematics teacher, assistant middle school football coach, assistant high school basketball coach

Educational: O’Neill High School (graduated in 2018); University of Nebraska-Lincoln (mathematics education degree) (graduated in 2022)

Family background: My dad is a high school principal and my mom is a high school business teacher. I also have two older sisters, one is a teacher at Norris and the other works at an optometry clinic in Lincoln.

Previous employment: This is my first teaching position because I just graduated college in May of 2022.

Why did you become a teacher?

I became a teacher because of the positive interactions that I had with my teachers when I was in school. I saw the impact that they made on me and many others and knew that teaching was something I was passionate about and something I wanted to pursue.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

I applied to be a teacher at AGPS because the staff and administration were extremely supportive and friendly to me during my time as a student teacher last year. They made me feel as though I was a part of the community and that made me realize that I wanted to be a part of this school district. I also really enjoyed all the students I worked with last year and am looking forward to working with new students this school year.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

I plan to create a collaborative and safe classroom where students feel comfortable sharing their knowledge and are willing to make and learn from their mistakes. The goals I have set for my students in this upcoming school year are to empower them to become leaders and decision makers and to develop a growth mindset so they can understand the value of learning.

Lauren Boyer

Hometown: York

Position at AGPS: Vocal music teacher and head musical director

Educational background: York High School (2015), Nebraska Wesleyan University (2020), BME in K-12 Vocal and Instrumental Music Education, voice emphasis, piano minor

Previous employment: Previously at Lewis and Clark Middle School with Omaha Public Schools, teaching band, guitar, and general music.

Why did you become a teacher?

School was always my safe place, and a place where I could be whoever I wanted to be and pursue my passions. Nothing is more fulfilling than helping students discover themselves and their interests, and to help them reach goals they never thought possible.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

I have heard nothing but good things about the district. Being a part of a school with an emphasis on well-rounded education and life-long learning is very important to me, and I believe that AGPS encompasses those beliefs.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

I cannot wait to expose my students to all genres of music, and to incorporate their own interests into our lessons as well as classical music. My goals for my students are for them to recognize their own musical growth from concert to concert, and for us to finish the year with them having the confidence that they are independent musicians.

Bryce Chudomelka

Hometown: Ashland

Position at AGPS: fifth grade teacher, middle school assistant football coach, middle school assistant wrestling coach

Educational background: Ashland-Greenwood High School; Doane University, Bachelor of Arts, Masters of Curriculum and Instruction

Family background: Married for two years to wife Paige.

Previous employment: Upper elementary special education teacher at Elmwood-Murdock for three years.

Why did you become a teacher?

I enjoy seeing kids figure out what they enjoy to do, as well as create relationships with them. My strong relationships with my teachers played a role in me becoming a teacher.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

I wanted to be closer to where I live, as well as teach in a new position. I wanted to get back to having a classroom where I can make a connection to more students.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

My plan is to create a strong learning environment for the students and create lasting relationships with them. My goal is to prepare them as much as possible for their jump to middle school.

Dustin Foutch

Hometown: Missouri Valley, Iowa

Position at AGPS: Ag/FFA

Educational background: Missouri Valley High School, graduated in 2002; Wayne State College, graduated with undergrad 2006; Wayne State College, graduated with Masters in Administration 2008

Family background: Married to Jesalynn Foutch for 12 years. We have three kids: Ryker 8, Laiklynn 4, Huxley 2.

Previous employment: I taught here at AGPS from 2008-2012 as the skills and technical sciences (STS) teacher, then 10 years at Platteview High School as the STS teacher.

Why did you become a teacher?

Education, teaching and coaching was all around me growing up. My mom taught for 30-plus years, my dad was my coach in about every sport growing up, my best friend’s mom was a teacher and his dad was our principal. So I felt as if I was being pulled in this direction at a young age. Then when I got into high school, I spent a lot of time in the shop and had a great relationship with our shop teachers. I would say their influence on me is why I wanted to become specifically an ag/STS teacher.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

I had taught here in the past and my wife and I loved the school and the community. So much so, when we started looking for a house for our family to grow into, we started looking in the Ashland school district. We have lived in Ashland for the last five years and knew when an opportunity opened up for me to make the transition back, I would do so.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

As I settle into my new role as the AG teacher, my goal is to create great relationships with the students and continue to build on this already strong AG program. I want to highlight what a great option agriculture classes are for our students as it will help better prepare them for their future, even if they don’t see themselves going into agriculture. I would also like to continue to build our FFA program to involve as many students as possible. It is a huge opportunity for our students to learn in a hands-on setting, as well as connect with the community and our AG/FFA alumni to create a great working relationship and make this a top notch program. My goal for our students is to get them to understand that they are an asset to the school, community, and their future. The world needs more humble, hardworking individuals and those individuals are going to come from Ashland-Greenwood

Danielle Hyatt

Hometown: Hampton

Position at AGPS: Preschool teacher

Educational background: Hampton Public Schools 2007; University of Nebraska at Kearney with Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Unified and Elementary Education in 2011, and University of Nebraska at Kearney with Master’s Degree in Elementary Curriculum and Instruction in 2015.

Family background: Married to Justin in 2013. We have two boys, James age 5 and Lane age 1.

Previous employment: I previously taught at Gretna Public Schools for five years. I taught special education preschool while at GPS. I also taught at Yutan Public Schools for five years. My first year I taught kindergarten and then transitioned to preschool.

Why did you become a teacher?

I became a teacher after working in a preschool classroom in high school. I have always been drawn to kids and the preschool age is a fun age. For most, preschool is their first experience with school. It is exciting to help them develop and grow their love of learning at such a young age.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

My family and I live in the community, so it made sense to be a part of the school where I live. I also grew up in a small town and just love the family atmosphere that small towns have.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

My plans for the upcoming school year are to grow as a professional by learning about the curriculum in the district. I also want to help my students smoothly transition between starting school and then moving to the new building. I want my students have fun learning and grow their knowledge both socially and academically.

Claire Johnson

Hometown: Wausa

Position at AGPS: Elementary speech-language pathologist

Educational: Wausa High School, 2016; University of Nebraska at Kearney, Communication Disorders (Bachelor of Science in Education), 2020; University of Nebraska at Kearney, Speech-Language Pathology, (Master of Science in Education), 2022

Family background: Got married in October 2021

Previous employment: First year in education

Why did you become a teacher?

I became a Speech-Language Pathologist because of the 1:1 relationships formed with students. There is no greater feeling than a child correctly producing a speech sound for the first time!

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has an excellent reputation for being a welcoming and successful school district. I loved the small town feel of both the school and the community, a place where everyone wants to see you succeed.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

I am looking forward to providing speech and language services to my students with the goal of seeing success in the therapy room translate to the classroom.

Ashley Looper

Hometown: Dorchester

Position at AGPS: Sixth grade social studies and

eighth grade literature

Educational background: Dorchester High School 2011; Bachelor of Science in K-8 education from Peru State College 2018; Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Peru State College 2019; specialization in Social Emotional Learning from Doane University; working on Trauma and Resilience Certificate from Concordia University

Family background: I have two children, Kennedy (7) and Ryker (2)

Previous employment: I previously taught fourth grade for four years at Heritage Elementary in Bennington.

Why did you become a teacher?

Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher, it ran in the family. As I got older I knew that it really was the career choice for me. Teachers made such an impact on my life growing up and I wanted to make that same impact that they had on me. I also wanted to show my passion for learning and help kids enjoy it just as much as I do.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

We have been a part of the district since my daughter was in kindergarten. We joined Girl Scouts and I became a leader for the troop. I have gotten to know many families and the district and love being a part of it. Teaching in the same district where my daughter goes to school is also a huge positive.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

This year I really want to build relationships with my students and be there for them as they navigate middle school. I also want to make social studies interesting and engaging so that they love it as much as I do. My goal for my students is to fully enjoy learning and take what we have learned and be able to use it when they get into high school.

Allison Navickas

Hometown: Waverly

Position at AGPS: Special Education Resource grades K-2, also assistant middle school volleyball coach

Educational background: Waverly High School 2006; University of Nebraska at Omaha, bachelors degree in Special Education 2018.

Family background: I have been married four and one-half years to my husband, Craig. We have two daughters, Lucy (2 1/2) and Peyton (6 months).

Previous employment: I have previously worked as a paraprofessional for Omaha Public Schools with a boy with cerebral palsy for four years. I also worked one year at Westside Middle School with the behavior students. I worked there while I was attending UNO working on my teaching program. After I graduated, my husband and I moved to California in the San Francisco Bay area. I taught my first four years for the Livermore School District as a resource teacher.

Why did you become a teacher?

I became a teacher to help struggling students learn. I love helping students with special needs and making that connection with them. Being around kids is something I’ve always enjoyed and what better way to be around kids than to work at a school! I also appreciate working together with families to help their struggling students.

Why did you apply to be a teacher at AGPS?

Since we will soon be living in Ashland, I really wanted to work in a school where my daughters will eventually attend. That way, we can feel more connected to the community we live in and where we go to school. I love that AGPS is growing and I am looking forward to learning and growing along with it.

What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?

My biggest goal for this year is to make positive connections with my students, families, and co-workers. I hope that we can work together and see positive outcomes for the school year.

