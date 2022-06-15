Nebraska Public Media Contest honors young writers

LINCOLN – Everyone has a story to tell. Nebraska Public Media is recognizing a dozen young authors for using their creative writing skills to tell their stories. They are winners in the 2022 Nebraska Public Media PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

Two young writers from Ashland placed in the top three in their age divisions.

Jocelyn Morford of Ashland won first place in the Kindergarten division with her story, “How Mingo Changed the World.”

Taking second place in the Second Grade division was Jillian Morford of Ashland. Her story was titled, “Floating Furniture and the Flood.”

More than 140 entries from 30 Nebraska towns came from students in kindergarten through third grade. The original works included illustrations.

Animated versions of the first place stories from each grade level are available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/write.