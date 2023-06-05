LINCOLN – With current drought conditions spanning the state it may be hard to remember that just a few years ago Nebraska was recovering from catastrophic flooding. The spring of 2019 brought rapid snow melt coupled with frozen-solid ground. This left nowhere for water to go except sideways pushing blocks of river ice the size of houses downstream destroying roads, bridges, and washing away livestock and entire communities. Two Nebraskans lost their lives.

Since that time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has been assisting communities with recovery through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program’s Floodplain Easements.

This program provides landowners the opportunity to voluntarily sell flood-damaged land to NRCS through an easement. This provides the agency the ability to restore and enhance the floodplain’s functions and values.

A healthy floodplain enhances fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, flood water retention, and ground water recharge while making it more resilient to flooding and erosion.

Three new easements, located in Knox and Richardson counties were completed through this program. By restoring over 100 acres to natural conditions these floodplain easements will protect the water quality of the Missouri and Niobrara rivers in perpetuity.

NRCS Nebraska State Conservationist, Robert Lawson, said, “Landowners across Nebraska have faced significant challenges from flooding and natural disasters. These easements are a long-term solution for preventing future damage from flooding. This program offers an option that alleviates the stress of operating in a floodplain while retaining ownership of the property. We are proud to have completed these three floodplain easement projects and look forward to continuing work with local communities to protect natural resources.”

The NRCS is committed to keeping Nebraska’s floodplains healthy and protecting its residents and property from flooding. For more information about floodplain easements and the other programs and assistance provided by NRCS, call or visit a USDA Service Center.