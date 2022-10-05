Most – but not all – Saunders County first responders in favor of new 911 radio system

WAHOO – When the Saunders County Board of Supervisors signed a contract in August to upgrade the county’s 911 emergency radio system, its $10.8 million price tag understandably raised eyebrows.

At that point, the county’s fire and police departments were fed up with spotty radio connectivity in the county’s rural – and sometimes urban – areas. Communication with county dispatch was suspect, and multiple departments often found themselves having to talk over each other on the same radio frequency, thanks to the system’s single-channel configuration.

Three years later, the same issues exist, and, according to some department chiefs, have gotten worse.

“Our agency can’t even count on two hands the amount of times per month that our current radio system fails us,” said Wahoo EMS Chief Grant Anderson.

His department’s issues are not unique, and most county agencies agree that the new radio system will be a welcome improvement.

“Excuse my French, but our coverage area sucks,” said Valparaiso Fire Chief Todd Mailand, “and I need something better so that when I go out on a call with my best friend, I don’t have to go home and tell his wife that I lost her husband because we lost radio communication.”

Some department heads, however, are frustrated with the likely cost of the system to each agency.

The contract was the result of about three years of planning and discussion between local first responders, the board, and Motorola, Anderson said.

In the past year, the county has tackled the need for a system upgrade in earnest, hiring Minnesota-based Rey Freeman Communications Consulting to, first, carry out an analysis of the county’s current radio system, and second, to serve as project manager for the newly approved 911 system project.

Rey Freeman presented the results of his system analysis at the June 14 county board meeting, and reported major coverage gaps throughout Saunders County, faulty radio tower amplifiers and interoperability issues with neighboring counties’ systems.

Freeman’s frank conclusion was that Saunders County needs to upgrade its radio system, and he recommended that the county take an offer from Motorola for a system that would bring Saunders County into a regional system in use by several bordering counties.

The Motorola system would utilize the Omaha Regional Interoperability Network (ORION), would provide “vastly expanded channel capacity” and would be able to connect to other network towers outside the county, allowing for countywide portable radio coverage. Douglas, Dodge, Sarpy and Cass counties connect to the ORION network, and Lancaster County is reportedly in the early stages of joining the network, too.

In August, Saunders County Board of Supervisors Chairperson David Lutton said the county is in good financial standing to pay for the new radio system. So far, a newly created fund for the payment of the radio system holds $6 million, and Lutton said the county’s goal is to avoid a bond issue, and as much as possible, borrowing from lenders.

“I think right now, we’re in a very good place regarding our budgets and monies, and I think we have a good idea where the funding is going to come from without going back and asking the taxpayers for more money,” Lutton said in late August.

Freeman said the Motorola contract includes about $7.7 million that the county will need to pay for site equipment, infrastructure and installation, along with $1.8 million for maintenance over the life of the six-year contract. The county also received a nearly $1.3 million discount through Motorola.

The remaining cost is about $2.6 million, which will pay for the high-tech portable and mobile Motorola radios for each agency. The county board plans to pay for the radios up front, and the agencies will pay the county back over time through interlocal agreements. The terms of those agreements have not yet been set.

Some agencies, like the Ashland Fire Department and Valparaiso Fire and Rescue, have already begun purchasing the radios that will be used in the new system. But the cost to local agencies doesn’t sit well with some chiefs, like Nick Raver of the Mead Fire Department.

“I just know that the little departments, there’s no way we can afford it,” Raver said. “Our budget is probably a little bit bigger than Ithaca, Colon and Malmo, so what are they supposed to do?”

Raver said that in 2020, Mead installed its own radio repeater on the village’s water tower and purchased radios that he said were between $500 and $700 apiece. In that way, the Mead Fire Department is able to communicate independent of the countywide system.

“We got tired of going on big calls and talking over (other agencies). So we just got our own system,” Raver said. “It works for what we need it for.”

Raver said Ithaca’s fire department bought a radio of its own to work within Mead’s local system, so the two departments, which are about 5 miles apart, can communicate when necessary.

“No matter what (the county does), we’re keeping our system,” Raver said. There’s no way we would get rid of it.”

The main concern for Mead, Raver said, is the cost of the new radios, which retail for more than $6,000.

Mailand said he has worked with the Valparaiso Rural Fire Board to save for new radios since talks of a new radio system began in 2019. They’ve already put $190,000 into the project, Mailand said.

“We’re not crammed looking for a bunch of money at the end here,” Mailand said. “We’re just going to go through slowly as our budget allows and get everything switched over (to the new system).”

Saunders County Supervisor Scott Sukstorf, who explained how the radios will be repaid at the most recent county mutual aid meeting, said he understands Mead’s frustrations about having to buy additional equipment beyond what’s included in their new local system. Sukstorf said he initially wasn’t in favor of the new system, either.

“But now I think it’s something that has to be done, or we’re going to be so far away from where we need to be that it won’t even be funny,” Sukstorf said. “It’s got to be a countywide deal. It’s got to go all or nothing.”

Anderson in Wahoo shared similar thoughts.

“We need to make sure that the agencies are able to do their job the day we go live on the system, or else the whole project is redundant,” he said.

Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer said his department has already purchased 15 Motorola APX 8000 radios through the Ashland Rural Fire Board. He said once the county’s new system is installed, communication will be improved throughout the county and across county lines.

“It’ll make everything so much smoother,” Meyer said. “It would be a life-and-death improvement.”

To Mailand, that’s justification enough for the county to purchase a 911 radio system.

“In critical times, the minute delay we see could be life or death,” Mailand said. “If you ask me, nobody’s life is worth a price tag.”

