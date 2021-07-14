Morning TV appearance spikes sales despite some inaccuracies

“The story was ‘COVID was so horrible. We all almost died, barely survived. But now there’s hope and things are starting to turn around.’ I think they were honestly disappointed that our story didn’t fit the narrative of the piece that was already written,” Baker said. “Our story was the opposite.”

Baker’s Candies thrived duringthe pandemic, Baker said, which may not have been the story GMA wanted to portray. The business was able to host a major sale in September 2020 not only celebrating the one year anniversary of their retail store, but also as a thank you to their customers who supported them throughout the pandemic.

“Our fans have really lifted us up,” Baker said last year.

Still, Baker recognizes that there were businesses that didn’t thrive as much.

“It (COVID) was so sinister because it picked winners and losers,” Baker said. “And we know that there were businesses that were devastated and we have a lot of businesses that we’ve been partners with for decades that didn’t survive.”

Not only did the chocolate factory not fit into GMA’s narrative, but the spot also had some inaccuracies.