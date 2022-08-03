Mittag making a name for himself in the sport of golf

ASHLAND – With every wedge work session on the course and every ball driven in his garage, Coltrane Mittag of Ashland never losses focus on his lofty goals of going to college to play golf and maybe one day if he is lucky becoming a professional.

He has demonstrated time and time again throughout the Nebraska Golf Association Junior Boys season why his dreams are not that far from being reality as he sits in seventh place out of over 130 competitors with 1,425.92 points with the 2022 season winding down.

“It has been a lot of fun and I had been practicing really hard over the winter and the spring before we started playing real competitive golf,” Mittag said. “I have been trying to get my points up that way I can play in the Nebraska/Kansas Cup in the next few weeks.”

The tournament that Mittag is referring to takes the top eight junior golfers in Nebraska and Kansas and they compete against each other on teams for their respective state. Currently, he would make the cut for the team in the fifth spot.

According to Mittag the recipe to his success, this year has been his endurance on the course. It’s something that comes in huge when you play in a lot of tournaments that are multiple days in length.

“The key for that has been endurance,” Mittag said. “When you play a lot of tournaments as I have through June and the end of May, it comes down to can you keep going.”

Mittag has also shown that he doesn’t crack under pressure, with quality finishes in June at both the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship and the Midwest Junior Championship. He was a quarterfinalist in the Match Play Tournament and tied for third at the Midwest Junior Championship.

“The Midwest was really nice because I have a lot of family out in Iowa,” Mittag said. “I had my cousins come over and watch and it was a lot of fun. I played that type of tournament last year at Arbor Links in Nebraska City. I liked the format of playing 36 holes in 18 because it takes 25 to 50% of the field out on the first day.”

The success for Mittag in the sport didn’t just happen overnight. He has been dedicated to the game from a very young age.

“When I was two, I wanted a set of clubs,” Mittag said. “I got them for my birthday and instantly loved to hit that foam ball around in my backyard.”

His mother jokes that a young Mittaq wouldn’t let a little bad weather get in his way, telling her he “wanted to play golf” even when it was raining outside.

With the help of his parents, Mittag has found a way to get around those rainy days and long winter months when he can’t be on the course. He has a net set up in his garage and a flight scope that allows him to work on his swing whenever he wants, no matter if there is rain or snow.

“I try to practice at least two hours a day,” Mittag said. “It obviously depends on if I am traveling or not. I have a net in my garage and I have a flight scope. I probably hit at least 300 golf balls a day on that launch monitor in the winter.”

Also, a big help for Mittag and his training has been homeschooling. It allows him to work with his mom, who is his teacher as well, to set a schedule where he can get the practice he wants to put in every day, while also getting his schoolwork done as well. He practices the majority of the time at Miracle Hills in Elkhorn, but also at a course in Ashland.

“I love homeschooling because I can go get my work done and then can go and play golf,” Mittag said. “It’s not that you have to be there from eight to three. I can go get some work done on my putting and chipping in the morning and then can come back and get my schoolwork done. It doesn’t revolve around these time limits you have to be at school.”

When talking with Mittag, it is obvious that he knows what he has accomplished in the sport of golf wouldn’t have been made possible without the support and help of many individuals. These include Jake Hirz, who is head coach for the Nebraska/Kansas Cup; Steph Kolbas who is the director of US Kids Local Tour where Mittag got his start in the game and Mike Fauver, his golf coach at Miracle Hills in Elkhorn.

And let’s not forget his parents.

“My mom and dad are the reason I am here,” Mittag said. “They don’t care if it’s seven in the morning, they will go and do it for me because they know in the end it’s going to have some reward for me doing better or improving.”

After the Nebraska/Kansas Cup which Mittag finished up at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita, Kansas on Aug. 4, he is looking forward to playing in a tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the American Junior Golf Association Tour.