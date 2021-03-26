Men in Mission to meet April 3

ASHLAND – Mark Bonkiewicz will be the featured speaker at the Men in Mission breakfast on Saturday, April 3 at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland.
Coffee is served at 6:30 a.m. and the free-will-offering breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m.
Bonkiewicz is a board member of Nebraskans for Founders’ Values. According to information provided by the organization, its mission is to educate voters on the legislative process, awaken citizens who have been lulled into the false belief that Christian-based moral and ethical way of life will remain unchanged for generations, mobilize the silent majority to recapture the public square and protect the health and innocence of children.
The Men in Mission Romans Bible Study will be held Saturday, April 17 at 7 a.m., at Ashland Bible Church.