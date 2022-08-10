Memphis to hold first summer community celebration movement

MEMPHIS – The village of Memphis has never had a summer community celebration, like Mead Days or Ashland’s Stir-Up.

The small community also does not have a siren to warn citizens when a tornado or other severe weather is approaching.

To remedy both deficits, the village will host a one-day community celebration, called Memphis Days on Saturday, Aug. 13, to raise money for a severe weather alert system and have a little fun at the same time.

“We thought, let’s do something fun and maybe raise money for the community,” said Jackie Horton, chairman of the Memphis Village Board of Trustees,

Horton has organized the event with the help of Paula Akers. Starting at noon, food will be served outside and there will be a bake sale at Don’s Bar, which is owned by Horton.

At 1 p.m., competitors can take their shot in the bags or horse shoe tournaments.

Throughout the day, volunteers will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a gun donated by Ducks Unlimited or gift cards and gift baskets donated by businesses in the Ashland area.

“We’ve gotten lots of pretty decent donations to raffle off,” Horton said.

At 8 p.m., the band 4 on the floor takes the stage for a show that runs until midnight. This band played at the American Legion beer garden during Stir-Up in Ashland last month and has been at Don’s Bar in the past, Horton said.

“They have a pretty good following,” she said.

Since holding a parade to celebrate the USA bicentennial in 1976, the village has not gathered together for a community celebration. Horton wants to change that, so if Memphis Days 2022 is a success, they may do it again next year.

“We want to give it a try this year and maybe it’ll be something we’ll do in the future,” Horton said.

As village board chairman, Horton said she has been working on the weather alert system for a few years, starting with grant applications. Raising some money during Memphis Days will help them start in the right direction.

Reach The Ashland Gazette at news@ashland-gazette.com.