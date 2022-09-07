Memorial Stadium to celebrate 75th anniversary

ASHLAND – There is a big football game scheduled for Friday night at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium. Ashland-Greenwood, rated No. 3 in Class C-1, faces top-rated Aurora in a showdown that could be a real barn burner between two schools.

But the Friday night lights will shine a little brighter this time, as the community honors the people who built Memorial Stadium 75 years ago.

Ashland-Greenwood Secondary Superintendent Brad Jacobsen has been working on a program to honor the Herculean effort by local citizens to build the stadium with volunteer labor.

Before the game starts, a number of people with ties to the stadium will be honored, including Lloyd Castner, the son of Clarence Castner, who served as treasurer of the project and Tom Deleski, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the first Ashland High School football team that played in the stadium.

Jacobsen also plans to display the original blueprints of the stadium, a list of the workers who participated in the project, a program from the first game played in the stadium that includes Deleski as a team member and other historical artifacts and information gathered by Marilyn Wright of the Ashland Historical Society.

The stadium was a massive undertaking that was funded solely by memorial gifts and donations and built by the hands of local citizens.

In June 1946, the idea was proposed to build a new football stadium in honor of the men and women of the Ashland area who had served in World War I and World War II. The community formed a Memorial Fund Committee.

The project suffered delays before it even began. It took nearly a year for approval to be obtained from the Civilian Production Administration (CPA), a federal agency that succeeded the War Production Board. Salt Creek overflowed its banks twice in the summer of 1947, causing more delays.

Work finally began in August 1947. The volunteers worked at night and on the weekends to carve the concrete stadium out of a hillside below what was then the only school building in town.

The first home game was just a month away, but men and women from every walk of life lent their time. The list of volunteers included businessmen, farmers, ministers, school administrators, coaches, football players, teachers, carpenters, realtors, doctors, teenagers, ex-senators, school board members, Legionnaires, barbers, newspaper publishers, railroad workers and out-of-towners. A total of 158 volunteers worked side-by-side to build forms, mix, haul and pour concrete section by section.

Donations were received not only of the monetary kind, but also other forms. People lent vehicles, equipment and tools without hesitation. Concrete, sand and gravel and other materials were generously given to the project as well.

The project was under the leadership of Dr. Oscar Ziegenbein, a local dentist. He wrote a weekly column in The Ashland Gazette called “Stadium News” to keep the public up to date on the project.

“We work every night so put on your old clothes and come in. Don’t wait to be asked,” he wrote early on in the project.

Ziegenbein’s running commentary on the project praised the volunteers for enduring blisters, sore shoulders, back aches and one trip to the hospital without complaint.

Mildred Folsom worked hard to solicit donations, contacting Ashland High School alumni and businesses. The community showed its generosity by donating more than $5,200 to the project.

Some nights, the workers were on site until after midnight, determined to use every available minute finish the project before the first home football game on Sept. 24. Despite their best efforts, the volunteers were not able to make the deadline.

“We missed our deadline. We have done our best,” Ziegenbein wrote.

Even though the stadium was not completed, the Bluejays played their first home game on their field and over 1,000 people attended.

“A large percentage of the crowd was afforded seats and considerable favorable comment was given the project,” Ziegenbein wrote.

Even more bad weather hampered the project, and the stadium was finally completed Nov. 7.

A dedication ceremony was held on Nov. 9 during the Ashland-Wahoo game, with a crowd of 1,500 on hand to watch the Bluejays shutout the Warriors 58-0. At halftime, Nebraska Gov. Val Peterson gave a speech praising the community. Bernie Masterson, coach of the Husker football team, was also in attendance.

Ziegenbein also spoke, noting many of the people who had been instrumental in building the facility, including William Stewart, an engineer who drew up the plans; Noble Newsham, who acted as foreman of the machine, gravel and ground work; Claude Wollen, who was in charge of cement and trucks; Jack Pierce, who operated the machines; B.A. Greenslit, who oversaw the materials and Clarence Castner, who was the finance chair and “worked harder that anyone” on the project, Ziegeinbein said.

Ashland American Legion Post 129 Commander Harry Decker said the stadium was a memorial to all those from the Ashland community who had made the supreme sacrifice for our country.

Following the dedication ceremony, the Ashland Superintendent of Schools P.D. Pyle sent a letter to the community thanking them for their hard work.

“Your time and money has built a memorial to which every Ashland citizen may point with pride,” he wrote. “The story of its building will be retold a thousand times as we relate to strangers how all of it was completed by donated labor, money and the initiative of a group of fine public-spirited citizens.”

The stadium was built to last, with steel reinforced steps and stringers. Six carloads of concrete and six tons of steel went into the construction. The seating capacity was about 2,000 spectators.

According to information published in “The First 100 Years: Ashland, Nebraska 1857 to 1957,” there are worn out gloves and tools buried beneath the stadium as a tribute to those who worked on the project.

Along with the stadium seats, steps and sidewalks, the project also included two small buildings. One building housed the pep club lunch stand. The other building was for the broadcasting crew.

Dressing rooms with showers and lockers for the home and visiting teams were added in 1948, along with a press box.

In one of his final columns in The Gazette, Ziegenbein praised the efforts of Ashland to pull together to complete the project, which he called a lasting legacy for the community.

“We found out we could do this job without the state, county or government giving us this and that. All it took was a little time and work,” he wrote.

After the project was completed, the stadium was officially given to the Ashland School District by the World War Memorial Association of Ashland, the group that was formed to gather the donations for the stadium. The final price tag was $4,000, about half of the bid estimated received from a contractor.

In the early 1980s, the pep club lunch stand was removed. In 2000, a new structure housing the press box, concession stand and restroom facilities were built.

In 2012, the school district undertook a major renovation of the stadium. They replaced the crow’s nest on the east sideline with a two-story building that also serves as the home team’s locker room. The former locker room on the south side of the concession stand was torn down.

A new ticket booth was built at the entrance of the stadium, the northwest corner of the football field was leveled and a retaining wall was built. Fencing was installed around the stadium.

The football field was renovated in 2018. A sand slit base and new turf were added, along with drainage on the sidelines.