Mead press conference scheduled for Thursday

MEAD – A press conference has been arranged by interested parties to share stories about issues reportedly caused by the situation at the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead.

The press conference will be held at Mead Covenant Church at 1 p.m. It was organized by the Perivallon Group, a group of concerned citizens that is being led by State Sen. Carol Blood.

Organizers have set up the press conference to bring to light the suffering and fears felt by Mead area residents who they say continue to receive no hopeful response from state and national agencies. State senators have been invited to speak with residents.

A Facebook page called “What About Mead, Nebraska?” was recently created and posted the information about the press conference.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is currently overseeing the AltEn plant due to the use of pesticide-treated seed corn in the production of ethanol which has resulted in the potential risks to the surrounding environment. AltEn’s process has resulted in byproducts such as pesticide-ridden distillers grain and wastewater that are being stored on the property.