Mayer throws no hitter in victory over Pioneers

ASHLAND- Gabe Mayer was throwing his best stuff when he took on Fort Calhoun on June 1. In the end, he was able to earn the rare no hitter in a 10-0 victory.

The impressive and dominating victory came after suffering an 8-0 setback to Hickman start the week on May 31.

Right out of the gate, the Bluejays were able to score one run in the top of the first. After Aidan Washburn was walked, Gabe Mayer hit a sac fly to center scoring him.

The Bluejays biggest inning of the contest was the second where they platted six runs.

Landon Novotny was walked with one out to put a runner on. He ended up coming around to score on a wild pitch during the next at-bat.

After a single by Cordell Kelly to third loaded the bases, a walk issued by Fort Calhoun drove in another run and made the score 3-0.

With the score 5-0 later on in the inning, Derek Tonjes was able to rope a single to left field. This scored Gabe Mayer and Elliott Gossin.

In the fourth inning, Statton Corey singled to center with a runner in scoring position allowing Gossin to come home for the second time in the game. One inning later, Gabe Mayer doubled to left field driving in two runs and increasing the Bluejays lead to double digits.

Mayer led Ashland with one hit and three RBIs, while Corey and Tonjes both had one hit and drove in two runs. Finishing with two runs scored and one RBI was Gossin.

Pitching all five innings and earning the win on the mound was Mayer who gave up no hits and recorded nine strikeouts.

The outcome for Ashland against a solid Hickman squad was different on May 31. They were able to get five hits compared to nine for the home team but weren’t able to scratch a run across.

Hickman’s biggest inning in the contest was the first where they scored five. They also scored one run in the second and two in the third.

Tonjes was the top batter for the Bluejays in the loss with two hits. Finishing with one hit apiece were Gossin, Novotny, and Mayer.

In the Waterloo-Valley Tournament, the Ashland juniors finished with a 1-1 record. They were able to knock off Elmwood-Murdock 4-3 on June 3 and then lost to Johnson County Central 10-2 on June 4.

Against Elmwood-Murdock, both teams were able to score two runs during the first inning of play.

Ashland scored their first run on a single from Corey that drove in Gossin who had singled in the previous at-bat. Making it three hits in a row was Novotny which tied the game.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Jacob Juedes reached base on a bunt up the middle. Later in the inning, Juedes got up to third base and ended up scoring on a ground out from Cooper Westerhold that tied the game at three.

In the bottom of the seventh, Mayer was walked and then proceeded to steal second and third base. Another pitch that got away from the catcher brought him home to score and secured the victory for the Bluejays.

Corey and Novotny both had one hit and one RBI. Also driving in one run during the victory was Westerhold.

Tonjes pitched 5.2 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and 11 strikeouts recorded. Coming on for one inning with no earned runs given up and one strikeout was Novotny.

Ashland wasn’t able to get the same outcome against Johnson County Central the next day, due to a strong third and fourth inning by the home team. They would score three in the third and seven in the fourth as they went on to win by eight runs.

The Bluejays scored their only two runs of the game in the top of the third as they went up 2-0. After Andrew Milburn reached base on a walk, Gabe Mayer homered to left field.

Gossing pitched 3.1 innings in the loss and gave up seven earned runs and had two strikeouts. Pitching 0.2 innings with two strikeouts was Mayer.

This week the juniors played Crete and Mount Michael at home on June 7 and 8. They will be co-hosting a tournament with Waverly on June 10 and 11.