Maack and Gossin earn medals at North Bend

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood boys cross country put together their most solid performance of the season at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 22. The Bluejays took fourth place with 88 points and had two medalists with Cooper Maack and Elliot Gossin.

Finishing in seventh place and running a personal best of 18:04.97 was Cooper Maack. Two spots back in ninth place was Elliot Gossin clocking an 18:19.22.

“Cooper and Elliot have been eager to run a race like that all season,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Andrea King said. “It was something both of them have highlighted as a goal area for a few weeks now. This race happened to have the perfect conditions for them, and they used that to their advantage. It is always exciting to have someone medal, but when both of our top runners are able to run together and help each other push higher into the top 10, it's a win for everyone.”

Back in 28th place was Nick Wilhite who clocked a 19:34.04. The fifth runner for A-G was Logan McVay in 44th running 20:29.69 and Jaxon Powell earned 69th place and ran a 23:42.85.

In the girls race, Dayna Wilson fought to get 52nd place. She ended up running a time of 26:40.18.

Maack paced the Ashland-Greenwood boys cross country with his first medal of the year at the A-G Invite at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19. He took eighth place in a time of 19:59.27 which helped the Bluejays get fifth with 75 points.

Finishing 11 spots back of him in 19th place was Gossin. He had an average mile time of 6:45 and ran a 20:58.07.

Coming in 23rd and 25th place were Wilhite and McVay for A-G. Ending up with a time of 21:24.02 was Wilhite and McVay clocked a 21:34.44.

Powell was the fifth runner for the Bluejays in 34th place. He fought to the finish and ended up running a 27:17.66.

Dayna White was the only runner for A-G in the girl’s varsity race. The senior took 26th place and clocked a 29:13.88.

The Bluejays started the week off at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Sept. 26. They will also be at Syracuse at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 30.