LPNNRD approves resolution opposing the 30 by 30 Plan

WAHOO – In a 15-2 vote, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved a resolution opposing the 30 by 30 Plan.
During their meeting on July 12, Subdistrict 2 Director Bob Saeger and Subdistrict 5 Director Mark Seier voted against the resolution, with the remainder of the board voting for the resolution.
LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said a lot of the discussion both at this meeting and the meeting on June 14, where the directors tabled the resolution, was related to the lack of details set forth with President Joe Biden’s plan to preserve 30% of land and 30% of waters by 2030.
“When something comes out and there’s not a whole lot of detail, it’s tough to support any plan but it’s also tough to be against that because you don’t know what you’re supporting or what you’re against,” Gottschalk said after the meeting.
The resolution that the directors approved states that the mission of NRDs is to “protect, conserve and preserve the natural resources of the state,” work with local landowners to protect resources and to work with local, state and federal agencies “to provide voluntary conservation programs to all landowners.”
The resolution goes on to state that if this plan would be implemented, the 30 by 30 plan could inhibit the local control over these aspects of a district’s mission.
“Now therefore be it resolved, the Board of Directors of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District express their opposition to any effort by the federal government to pursue an arbitrary goal to set aside any percentage of land and water in the United States that would: Circumvent the existing system of local control; infringe on private property rights; or require federal approval of local or state soil and water conservation plans, regulations, or projects,” the resolution read.
During the June 14 meeting, the directors read and discussed a resolution that had already been passed by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District on May 11 in response to the 30 by 30 Plan. Much of the LPNNRD’s resolution is inspired by this resolution.
If more details were to come out in the future, Gottschalk said the board could rescind this resolution and pass one that supports the plan. For now, this resolution will remain.
“I think as much as anything it’s just a statement that says that as an NRD, the board of directors believe that any federal mandate without a lot of detail and just proclamation is something that they’re against,” Gottschalk said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.