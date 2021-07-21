LPNNRD approves resolution opposing the 30 by 30 Plan

“Now therefore be it resolved, the Board of Directors of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District express their opposition to any effort by the federal government to pursue an arbitrary goal to set aside any percentage of land and water in the United States that would: Circumvent the existing system of local control; infringe on private property rights; or require federal approval of local or state soil and water conservation plans, regulations, or projects,” the resolution read.

During the June 14 meeting, the directors read and discussed a resolution that had already been passed by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District on May 11 in response to the 30 by 30 Plan. Much of the LPNNRD’s resolution is inspired by this resolution.

If more details were to come out in the future, Gottschalk said the board could rescind this resolution and pass one that supports the plan. For now, this resolution will remain.

“I think as much as anything it’s just a statement that says that as an NRD, the board of directors believe that any federal mandate without a lot of detail and just proclamation is something that they’re against,” Gottschalk said.

Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.