LINCOLN – A strong defensive effort helped the third-seeded Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team defeat the No. 6 seed Sidney 52-28 on March 8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament. The Bluejays were locked in from the start and held the Raiders without an offensive field goal from midway through the second quarter to the fourth.

“It was a fun game to play in,” Brooks Kissinger said. “When we dig in deep defensively we’re tough to score against. Friday we’re going to have to do that again.”

In the opening minutes of the contest, Cougar Konzem converted two layups to put A-G in front 4-0. A few possessions later, Dane Jacobsen pulled down a rebound and then made a basket to increase the Bluejays’ lead to five.

Right before the end of the first quarter, Kissinger put up a jumper at the free throw line that went down and gave A-G a 13-4 edge.

Dawson Theis started the second with a layup that extended the Bluejays’ lead to 11 points. A three-pointer from Cade Bridges in the corner and a jumper and two free throws from Jacobsen put A-G ahead 27-10 at the break.

The Bluejays played some of their best defense in the third quarter, where they held Sidney to just one point.

Offensively, A-G continued to click with a Jacobsen layup and a pair of buckets from Kissinger. Another four points from Kissinger to close out the third gave the Bluejays a dominating 41-11 advantage.

With a big lead, A-G gave their bench some playing time in the fourth. Coming through with a layup to help the Bluejays pull out a 24-point victory was Ty Carey.

According to A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs, he is very impressed with how his team performed both offensively and defensively against the Raiders. He wants the team to enjoy this win before they get ready for the bigger task of Ogallala on Friday.

“Anytime you win in the state tournament it’s huge,” Mohs said. “It’s not easy and so we are going to enjoy it tonight. We’re going to have a tough one on Friday with Ogallala. They are physical and big, they can shoot and they can rebound. They can really do it all. We have seen similar teams so we’re going to come and give our best effort.”

Putting up 16 points for the Bluejays in the win was Kissinger and Jacobsen had 12. Konzem was also in double figures with 11 points, Theis had four, Bridges scored three and Drake Zimmerman, Carey and Isaac Carson each had two points.

Next up for A-G is undefeated Ogallala on March 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They knocked off Central City 67-46 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Tournament on March 8.