Locals show up for County Fair Truck and Tractor Pull

WAHOO- The 2022 Saunders County Fair had a great showing both in the stands and on the track for the annual truck and tractor pull. This year’s pull went past the seven hour mark and had over 100 different pulls that were made between the trucks and the tractors.

A good number of the people competing in the pull were Saunders County residents which made the event that much bigger and the crowd that much louder. Winners from the area included Jamey Hanis of Prague in the Street Stock 6600 and Mod Gas 6200, Chris Bouc of Wahoo in the Mod Gas 6500, John Kaspar of Prague in Outlaw Diesel 8300, and Gregory Knuth of Mead in the Mod Farm 11,700.

On top of the local people who took part, there was one competitor who made the trip from South Africa. His name was Chris Pretorious who competed in three different events with his John Deere 4010.

Results from the top three in each category from the Saunders County Fair Truck and Tractor pull can be found below.

Saunders County Fair Truck and Tractor Pull

Street Stock 5,800- 1. Tom Welch, Springfield, 1979 F-150, 282.87; 2. Jamey Hanis, Prague, 1975 Ford, 268.95; 3. Adolph Hanis, Prague, 1977 Ford, 266.44. Non Turbo 8,700- 1. Jeffrey Pokorny, Howells, MM G-6 1959, 298.36; 2. Garrett Schroeder, Leigh, JH 4004, 295.15; 3. Mike Fuhr, John Deere 4020, 287.56. Stock Turbo 10,700- 1. David Petersen, Arlington, IH 1066, 335.67; 2. For Rohde, Hooper, 1974 Farmall 1066, 314.96; 3. Scott Krohn, Albian, JD 4320, 307.34. Street Stock 6,600- 1. Jamey Hanis, Prague, 1975 Ford, 298.33; 2. Jennifer Vavra, Dorchester, 1977 Dodge, 289.48; 3. Tom Welsch, Springfield, 1979 F-150, 285.58. Mod Gas 6,200- 1. Jamey Hanis, Prague, 1973 Ford “The Wood”, 333.66; 2. Chris Bouc, Wahoo, Screamin Bohemian, 327.42. Mod Farm 10,7000- 1. Lee Peterson, Arlington, IH 706 1963, 343.77; 2. Gregory Knuth, Mead, JD 4430, 330.6; 3. Jason Reinke, Columbus, IH 1466, 326.39. Stock Turbo 12,700- 1. Ian Groteluschen, Leigh, John Deere 4450, 382.46; 2. Robert Giese, Papillion, John Deere 1440, 378.43; 3. Marty Gieselmann, Blair, IH 1066 1974, 376.32. Street Mod Diesel 7800- 1. Mike Anderson, Omaha, 297.17; 2. Jon Mumm, Ceresco, 01 Dodge, 244.87; 3. Cole Thompson, Blair, 2002 Chevy Silverado, 113.22. Hot Farm 11700- 1. Todd Kastle, Bruno, JD 4440, 378.62; 2. Brian Kliha, Clarkson, JD 4455, 339.45. Outlaw Diesel 8300- 1. John Kaspar, Prague, 2002 Chevy Duramax, 335.55; 2. Jeff Maloshek, Wahoo, Smoking Gun, 333.88; 3. Timothy Vasa, Weston, 2001 Chevy 2500 HD,324.69. Hot Farm 12,700- 1. Todd Kastl, Bruno, JD 4440; 2. Brian Kohliah, Clarkson, JD 4455, 332.62. Mod Farm 11,700- 1. Gregory Knuth, Mead, JD 4430, 332.46; 2. Max Gruenke, Arlington, IH 1066, 324.78; 3. Jason Reinke, Columbus, IH 1466, 316.25. Stock Turbo 16,700- 1.Ian Grotelushcen, Leigh, JD 4455, 337.28, 2. Dan Beister, Albian, JD 4555, 331.01; 3. Trey Jindra, Wahoo, JD 4440, 312.25. Street Mod Diesel- 1. Mike Anderson, Omaha, 2007 Dodge 2500, 365.59; 2. Trevor O’Dell, Blair, 334.51; 3. Jon Mumm, Ceresco, 01 Dodge, 292.32. Mod Gas 6,500- Chris Bouc, Wahoo, Screamin Bohemian, 397.13; 2. Jamey Hanis, Prague, 1975 Ford, 385.93. Stock Turbo 14,700- 1. Ian Groteluschen, Leigh, John Deere 4450, 313.57; 2. Lonnie Groteluschen, Leigh, 312.31; 3. Gregory Knuth, Mead, JD 4455, 311.62. Non Turbo 9,700- 1. Russ Schroeder, Leigh, JH 4000 1970, 311.78; 2. Mike Fuhr, Leigh, John Deere 4020, 310.14; 3. Garrett Schroeder, Leigh, JD 4000, 304.88. Street Diesel 8500- 1. Dylan Jindra, Elmwood, 2002 GMC, 323.84; 2. Kaleb Buss, Omaha, 2004 Dodge 2500, 294.05; 3. John Schmidt, Gretna, 2005 Excursion, 292.73. Outlaw Diesel 7800- 1. Jeff Malousek, Wahoo, Smoking Gun, 334.45; 2. John Kaspar, Prague, 2002 Chevy Duramax, 332.75; 3. Timothy Vasa, Weston, 2001 Chevy 2500 HD, 325.25.