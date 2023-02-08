ASHLAND – For her first 18 years as an art teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School, Cori Lightfoot had a room with no windows. And last semester, her art classroom was a cart.

Lightfoot never complained, however. She was happy to be teaching art to youngsters, wherever she could.

In her small, windowless, interior classroom, she added pops of color to brighten the atmosphere.

On her cart, which she named “Bart the Art Cart,” she added beach-themed decorations for a whimsical flair.

Although it wasn’t always convenient to haul art supplies up and down three floors, Lightfoot and the kids had fun. Especially Megan Rossell’s first grade class.

“They were more excited about Bart than me,” Lightfoot said with a big smile.

In fact, some of the students were sad to see Bart go. When Lightfoot wheeled the cart through the primary school cafeteria on its way to the art room for life as a paint cart, students chanted, “Bart! Bart! Bart!”

Bart the Art Cart was a temporary solution at an elementary school building that was stuffed to the rafters with students. The $59.9 million bond issue that is funding the new Ashland-Greenwood Primary School and a new middle school are the permanent solutions.

As the elementary school began running out of room, tough choices had to be made, according to Elementary Principal Teresa Bray. To make room for a fourth section of fifth grade, the art room had to be sacrificed.

Bray said Lightfoot took the news in stride.

“She did a great job with it and, in a lot of ways, had fun and definitely made it work,” Bray said.

The art on a cart had its limitations. Fun projects like painting, which can get a little messy, were put on hold.

“We came up with some pretty neat projects, but for the most part it was colored pencils, crayons, that kind of thing,” Lightfoot said.

Bart the Art Cart’s job description changed in January, when the Ashland-Greenwood Primary School opened. Instead of a cart, Lightfoot now has two classrooms to teach drawing, painting, papier mache, ceramics and other art forms to eager young artists.

“I went from a cart to being in two rooms!” she said.

At the primary school, students in PreK to second grade have art in a bright, airy, open space filled with light.

The upper elementary students in third to fifth grade at what is now called Ashland-Greenwood Intermediate School have art in a former second grade classroom that has windows.

Lightfoot is eager to use her new digs to inspire her students the way art inspired her as a youngster.

Growing up in the Omaha and Bellevue areas, Lightfoot said art became an outlet.

“I was always one of those kiddos who struggled a little bit in school but excelled in art,” she said.

Art gave her confidence that carried over into other areas of school. It is why she became an art teacher.

“Hopefully I can do that with other kiddos,” she said.

Having more room to create will help, especially at the primary school, where the art room is full of light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lightfoot plans to use the windows like light tables, allowing her students to use the sunlight to do transfers and other similar projects.

“I didn’t have windows for 18 years, so now I’m obsessed with windows,” she said.

Lightfoot rescheduled all the fun, messy art projects like ceramic pinch pots and painting to the second semester so she and the students can enjoy themselves in their new space. A new drying rack will allow paintings of owls created by first graders to dry quickly and cleanly.

Bray said Lightfoot and the rest of the staff provided input into the design of the primary school. Lightfoot’s plan to acquire a kiln for future ceramics projects was implemented, and a kiln room was included in the design.

Lightfoot has enjoyed setting up both art classrooms. While they are very different in appearance, she has tried to implement similarities in both rooms, like putting the stapler in the same place or keeping the same routine for students.

As a person who always likes to arrive 10 minutes early, transitioning back and forth between the primary and intermediate buildings has been a learning experience for Lightfoot.

“It’s just an adjustment to make sure I’m at the right place at the right time,” she said.

Lightfoot has learned to transition since she began working at Ashland-Greenwood in 2004. In her first year, she taught just two and one-half days a week. In recent years, her position was expanded to four days a week, and starting next school year, it will be full time.

“Just to meet our growing enrollment, we needed to add more art time,” Bray said.

Art is an important part of the elementary curriculum, Bray said, by giving students a balance for life, a chance to share their talents and an opportunity to become a well-rounded person.

“I think we see real value including art in our schools,” she said.