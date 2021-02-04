Library gets 3D printer and Cricut machine

GREENWOOD – Greenwood Public Library has added two new pieces of cutting edge technology to introduce to the Greenwood area.
Library Director Dani Rein purchased a Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D printer and a Cricut Joy from Amazon after receiving funds from the Friends of the Library organization. Rein said with the 3D printer, she hopes to teach children and adults in the area about 3D design.
“It kind of uses your critical thinking skills to be able to picture something, and make it three-dimensional,” Rein said.
While she is unable to host events currently because of the pandemic, Rein plans to have classes twice a month related to 3D design starting this summer. She said masks will be required and there should be enough space in the library to safely social distance. There is a possibility of one-on-one classes for 3D printing as well.
“I think the 3D printer will be a really cool incentive to the kids designing a toy, and then they can print it out and build it in real life,” Rein said. “There’s also files online that they can grab too. If they’re not great at designing, they can just grab stuff online.”
Rein said she also will have Cricut classes, but they would likely be bigger classes. The Cricut Joy can be used for card making, scrapbooking, t-shirts and labeling amongst other things.
“It’s going to be really practical for the library,” Rein said.
Not only is it beneficial for the public, but also for the library itself, Friends of the Library President Sheri Buck said.
“(Rein) can be able to do bulletin boards and different things and just make (the library) look nice,” Buck said.
Rein said both machines will be free for the public to use, but did set certain guidelines. Library patrons can use the printer once a week for a two-hour long session. She said if a patron wants to make something bigger they need to reach out to her directly or provide their own filaments, which is the plastic used to make a 3D print.
In order to use the Cricut machine, users will have to provide their own material.
Buck said she hopes the machines will bring in more patrons.
“I am all for improving and for people to come into the library,” Buck said. “That might draw some kids in there.”
Rein said the machines and the library itself are also available to residents of surrounding communities like Waverly and Ashland.