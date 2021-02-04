Library gets 3D printer and Cricut machine

GREENWOOD – Greenwood Public Library has added two new pieces of cutting edge technology to introduce to the Greenwood area.

Library Director Dani Rein purchased a Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D printer and a Cricut Joy from Amazon after receiving funds from the Friends of the Library organization. Rein said with the 3D printer, she hopes to teach children and adults in the area about 3D design.

“It kind of uses your critical thinking skills to be able to picture something, and make it three-dimensional,” Rein said.

While she is unable to host events currently because of the pandemic, Rein plans to have classes twice a month related to 3D design starting this summer. She said masks will be required and there should be enough space in the library to safely social distance. There is a possibility of one-on-one classes for 3D printing as well.

“I think the 3D printer will be a really cool incentive to the kids designing a toy, and then they can print it out and build it in real life,” Rein said. “There’s also files online that they can grab too. If they’re not great at designing, they can just grab stuff online.”