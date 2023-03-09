LINCOLN – Selections were made for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl at the Scottish Rite Center in Lincoln on Feb. 19. For the fourth straight year, the Ashland-Greenwood football program will have a senior representing them in Luke Lambert.

“Luke is our 15th overall selection to the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and this is the fourth year in a row that we have had a player selected,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “I think that it is special because I feel that being selected to the Shrine Bowl is one of the highest honors a player and a program can achieve.”

The road to reaching the Shrine Bowl was even harder for Lambert this year with only four games played due to an ACL injury.

Despite this, he was still able to rack up incredible numbers in that short amount of time. He was one of A-G’s top offensive linemen and had 37 tackles, four sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

On top of being a great football player, Lambert was a fantastic wrestler who finished fourth at 285 pounds in 2023 at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament while still recovering from his football injury. He will continue his football career at Division II Wayne State College next fall.

Thompson said the senior not only shined on the field but off the field in terms of being a leader. He was very happy to see that Lambert gets this opportunity with his final high school football season cut so short.

“Luke is an amazing player and person,” Thompson said. “The Shrine Bowl is about bringing the best players in the state together that also are of high character. Luke definitely falls into that category. He has grown as a leader these past couple of years and his on-field play speaks for itself. I wish Luke could have been healthy for his entire senior season, but I am glad that he will have an opportunity to wear the A-G helmet one more time.”

Lambert will represent the South team in the game that will be played on June 3 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The game will once again be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.