Kennedy dominates on the mound in win over Knights

ELKHORN- In a triangular at Mount Michael Benedictine on June 18, the Ashland senior Legion baseball team ended up with a .500 record. In the first game of the day, the Bluejays were able to win 8-0 over Mount Michael and then lost 12-1 to North Platte.

Against Mount Michael, it was Kennedy who stole the show with only one hit given up. He ended up going five innings on the mound and recorded six strikeouts.

Ashland scored their first three runs of the game in the top of the first.

The inning started with Maxwell Bendler getting walked and then Jake Butler singled to right field. Bendler and Butler eventually came home on a wild pitch and then Dawson Thies singles to center scoring Kennedy.

The score would remain the same until the top of the fifth when the Bluejays would scratch across five more runs.

Back-to-back singles from Carter Washburn and Bendler drove in the first run of the inning and a double from Dawson Thies drove in two more runs making it a 7-0 game. He would, later on, come around to score the final run of the contest when Carter Washburn singled on a grounder to first base.

Driving in four runs on two hits was Thies. Carter Washburn ended up coming up with two hits and one RBI and Bendler had one hit and one run driven in.

A strong first inning allowed North Platte to blowout Ashland in game number two of the day. The Bluejays also struggled to get on base with two hits and recorded two errors.

Trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the third, Ashland got two baserunners on when Bendler was walked and Butler singled to right field. A fly out from Kennedy to left field allowed Bendler to cross home plate.

North Plate capped off the game with three more runs in the top of the fifth. Two lineouts and a strikeout in the bottom of the fifth sealed the Bluejays fate in an 11 run defeat.

Butler and Kennedy each had a hit for Ashland in the defeat.

Pitching 2.1 innings, giving up eight earned runs, and registering three strikeouts as the starter for the Bluejays was Thies. Cody Pluta went 1.2 innings in relief with no earned runs given up and one strikeout and Carter Washburn pitched one inning, gave up three earned runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

This week the seniors played at Nebraska City and at home vs Malcolm on June 20 and 22. They will be playing in the Sam Crawford Classic Seniors on June 24 through the 26th. Ashland plays Lincoln Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. on June 24 and then take on Omaha Concordia at 10:00 a.m. on June 25 in pool play.