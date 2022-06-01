Jurgensmeier named Wahoo Newspaper captain for third straight year

WAHOO- Few athletes have been as dominant as Kali Jurgenmeier of Bishop Neumann has been throughout her high school career. After earning first-team honors in both volleyball and basketball this year, the senior caps off her senior campaign as the captain of the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Track and Field Team for the third straight season.

Jurgensmeier was one of the unsung leaders of a young and inexperienced Cavaliers girl’s track team this year. She helped lead by example as a major scorer at every meet for Neumann.

Her performances along with countless other top notch efforts by the Cavaliers helped them finish the season inside the top five at the Class C State Track Meet with 36 points in fourth place. They were also the C-2 District Champions blowing the competition away with 156 points which was over 50 points in front of second place North Bend.

This season, Jurgensmeier had top marks out of eight area schools in the high jump and triple jump. She was also a member of the 4x800 meter relay team for the Cavaliers that won state and had the fastest time clocked on the girl’s side in the area by well over a minute at 9:54.02.

At the state meet, Jurgensmeier was bound and determined to end her high school athletic career on a high note. She did exactly that by medaling in three out of her four events at state.

Besides helping Neumann win the 4x800, Jurgensmeier came in second place in the triple jump with a mark of 36-04.50 and was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles running a 47.38.

“It’s unreal and I can’t even believe it,” Jurgensmeier said. “To walk away with gold, silver, and a bronze is something I can’t even fathom right now and won’t be able to for a long time. This is exactly how I wanted to end my high school career.”

The only event that she didn’t end up medaling in was the high jump where came in as one of the state meet favorites. She was three inches off her PR of 5-05 by clearing 5-02. There were four other girls who also went out at that height who all medaled. Due to prior misses at other heights, Jurgensmeier was left off the stand in ninth.

You will still be able to see plenty of Jurgensmeier and her athletic ability next season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She will be a member of the Maverick volleyball team that is coming off a 20-10 finish a year ago.

2022 Wahoo Newspaper All-Area First Team

Ashland-Greenwood- Alivia Pike (Pole Vault), Lauren Gerdes (High Jump, 4x100 meter relay), Kiya Johnson (1,600 meter run, 4x800 meter relay), Jadah Laughlin (100 meter hurdles, 4x100 meter relay), Joslyn Sargent (4x100 meter relay), and Jadah Laughlin (4x100 meter relay), Jenna Grell (4x800 meter relay), Mira Comstock (4x800 meter relay), Jaycee Fangmeyer (4x800 meter relay) ; Bishop Neumann: Kaysha Swartz (Shot Put), Teresa Quinn (Shot Put, 200 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay, 4x400 meter relay), Kali Jurgensmeier (High Jump, Triple Jump, 300 meter hurdles, 4x800 meter relay), Mary Chvatal (Long Jump, 100 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay), Caitlin McGuigan (Triple Jump, 4x400 meter relay), Kinslee Bosak (400 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles, 4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay), Cassie Coufal (800 meter run, 3,200 meter run, 4x800 meter relay), Adelyn Zwick (1,600 meter run, 4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay), Jill Johnson (4x100 meter relay), Lizzie Lilly (4x100 meter relay); Cedar Bluffs: Addy Sweeney (Long Jump, 100 meter hurdles); East Butler: Camryn Kocian (100 meter dash, 200 meter dash), Reese Kozisek (3,200 meter run); Raymond Central: Candela Manrique (400 meter dash); Wahoo: Kylee Kenning (Discus); Yutan: Ellie Lloyd (Discus), Gabi Tederman (Pole Vault, 800 meter run), McKenna Jones (4x400 meter relay), Alyssa Husing (4x400 meter relay), Laycee Josoff (4x400 meter relay), Ella Watts (4x400 meter relay).