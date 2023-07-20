ASHLAND- The Ashland Juniors Legion Baseball season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Auburn in the Class B Area 2 Tournament at home on July 11. In the contest, the Bluejays were only able to muster up one hit and committed two errors.

Through seven innings Auburn was deadly behind pitcher Christian Gage. He only allowed Ashland to get one runner in scoring position which came in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bluejays also got a great pitching performance from Cael Smith and Landon Novotny. Smith pitched the first five innings and gave up two runs that were both unearned with three strikeouts. Coming on for two innings was Novotny who gave up no runs and set down two batters on strikes.

Getting the only hit of the contest for Ashland was Novotny in the bottom of the seventh.

To get to Auburn, the Bluejays first took on Falls City earlier in the day in an elimination game. Everything clicked for Ashland in a 9-1 victory over the Blue Storm in five innings.

Out of the gate, Ashland was able to put up two runs in the first inning. With two runners on and one out, Novotny singled into the ally in right field which brought Statton Corey and Nolan Roberts to the plate.

Two more runs were tacked on by the Bluejays the very next inning as they clung to a 2-1 advantage.

With one out, Cordell Kelley singled on a groundball to third base. After he stole second to get into scoring position, he was knocked in by a single to center from Corey.

Later on in the inning, a balk drove in Maddux Gagner and increased Ashland’s advantage out to 4-1 over the Blue Storm.

After being held scoreless in the third, the Bluejays struck back with one run in the fourth. With runners on the corners and no outs, Jacob Juedes grounded into a double play that scored Roberts and put Ashland in front by four.

In the fifth inning, Corey drove in his second run of the game with a single to left field. An error two batters later on a hit by Roberts scored Kelley and put the Bluejays in front 7-1.

With runners on the corner, Falls City had another balk which drove in a run for Ashland. It also put the runner who could bring the eight run rule into effect at second base.

Ashland capitalized on the balk and Novotny singled to right field driving in Gagner and ending the game.

Knocking in three runs on three hits was Novotny. Corey and Juedes both had at least one hit and two RBIs.

Picking up his second win of the year on the mound was Juedes who pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

Winning the Area 2 Tournament and qualifying for the Class B State Tournament was Lincoln Christian. The Bluejays finish the year with a record of 11-14.