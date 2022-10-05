Jeep manages to escape deputies on two-county pursuit

ASHLAND – The driver of a Jeep that fled from two law enforcement agencies remains on the run.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, a Cass County deputy stopped a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation on Highway 34 near the intersection of Highway 63, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver drove off. Deputies began a pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, deputies observed the car again near 310th Street and Church Road. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled, driving recklessly down dirt roads. Deputies pursued the car on back roads until one patrol car lost control and ended up in a ditch.

The suspect vehicle headed towards Ashland, where Saunders County deputies initiated outside of the city, but they were also was unable to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee with no license plates and flag stickers in the back window. If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

The Cass County deputy involved in the pursuit did not sustain serious injuries. Louisville Rescue was paged to the scene to check on the deputy.

