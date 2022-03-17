Jacobsen’s record-setting performance propels Bluejays to title game

ASHLAND – For the first time in a Class C-1 Boys State Tournament contest, 43 points were scored by a single player. That player was Cale Jacobsen and Ashland-Greenwood needed all of them as they knocked off Kearney Catholic 61-55 in the semifinals of the Class C-1 State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 10.

“Obviously this is where we wanted to get, so you come up with a plan of how we can get there and our plan was to get Cale in positions to make plays and we’ve done that most of the year,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “A lot of our games are he just set up opponents. We have other guys who are fully capable of scoring; he just felt it was his time. He saw openings and he took advantage of them. It’s what we know he can do and has done it for four years.”

According to Cale Jacobsen, this is what he has worked for all season and offseason. To be able to lead his team to a title game and play well.

“That’s what you work for all offseason, all summer, and all the time in the gym,” Cale Jacobsen said. “It’s for the moments on this court. I was confident for sure and just ready to go right away.”

Ready to go Cale Jacobsen was, as he scored the first four points for the Bluejays and helped them go up 4-2. A three from Evan Shepard extended the lead out to 7-2 for A-G.

Similar to Ogallala, the Stars weren’t going to just lie down and let the Bluejays run away with the game. They battled back and made it a one-point contest.

With little time remaining in the first, Cale Jacobsen created some separation for A-G with a three that extended the Bluejays’ advantage out to 15-11 going to the second.

That lead was pushed out to five with another three from Cale Jacobsen in the opening moments of the quarter. Later on, Brooks Kissinger nailed a free throw and then knocked down a jumper to increase the lead to 25-19 in favor of A-G.

What was a six-point lead at one point was shrunk down to two with another run by KC. Going into the locker room it was the Bluejays who enjoyed a 27-25 advantage.

Early in the third quarter, the Stars tied the game up at 29. It didn’t last long as Cale Jacobsen made two free throws and a jumper that pushed the lead up to 37-33 for A-G.

That is the way the game would remain when Cale Jacobsen made a layup while being fouled. With less than 20 seconds to go KC got another shot to fall in the lane that made it 42-41 Bluejays with just a single quarter remaining.

Shepard had the first points of the fourth with a layup that kept A-G’s narrow advantage. After that, it was Cale Jacobsen who willed his team to the victory with 10 straight points and a 52-44 lead.

Also playing a significant part was the Bluejay defense. Stringing together multiple stops is something A-G struggled to do against KC. When the Bluejays finally got them, you could tell it demoralized the Stars.

“In the end, it was defense and rebounding,” Mohs said. “We had to do a good job on the boards. They get in the lane, rebound and score so well, that we needed to keep the ball out of the lane. We knew it was going to be a 32-minute battle, the kids were well prepared, and they responded great.”

Finishing behind Cale Jacobsen’s 43 point outing was Kissinger with 10 points. Shepard dropped in five points, while Dane Jacobsen scored two and Cougar Konzem finished with one point.