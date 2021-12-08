Jacobsen has record setting night in victory over Eagles

ARLINGTON – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team showed why they are one of the best teams in C-1 by taking care of Arlington easily in a 57-35 win to start the year.
“We got off to a great start, but slowed down a bit in the second quarter as we failed to hit shots,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “With the ups and downs of the first half, the guys responded really well in the second half to take control of the game. Our defense was very good for a first game, holding them to three single-digit quarters. While we took great shots on offense all game, we want to be more consistent from the perimeter and take better care of the ball as we move forward.”
The Bluejays led from start to finish in this ball game, and a big reason for that was the three-point shot.
Out of the gate, both Evan Shepard and Brooks Kissinger were able to knock down threes that put the Bluejays up 6-0. Later on, Dane Jacobsen hit a three, and Max Parker scored on a fast break layup to give A-G a 20-9 lead at the end of the first.
To start the second Shepard drained another three pushing the lead up to 14 points.
The second was the toughest quarter for the Bluejays who were held to single digits. Despite being outscored 13-8 by the Eagles they still had a 28-22 halftime advantage.
Midway through the third quarter, Cougar Konzem scored on a fast break layup. He did the same thing a few possessions later to increase the lead to 37-24.
Near the end of the third, Parker hit a three-pointer that gave the Bluejays a 40-24 lead.
With a 42-26 lead heading to the fourth, the Bluejays kept their tough defense going. After only giving up four points to Arlington in the third, they only gave up nine points in the fourth.
On top of picking up a huge win, it was also a big night for Cale Jacobsen. He scored the 1,000 point of his career on a free throw in the fourth. An incredible accomplishment when you look at the fact it only took him two full seasons to get there.
Leading the Bluejays in scoring in the game was Parker with 14 points. Cale Jacobsen was one point behind him with 13 points, while Konzem had 11, Shepard had eight and Kissinger had seven.
Earning an impressive three blocks in the game was Konzem. In the assists category, Cale Jacobsen had six, Kissinger had four and Shepard finished with two.
A-G’s next game is at Louisville on Dec. 11. Currently, the Lions are 1-1 after losing to Platteview 61-39 in their last game.