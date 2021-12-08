Jacobsen has record setting night in victory over Eagles

ARLINGTON – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team showed why they are one of the best teams in C-1 by taking care of Arlington easily in a 57-35 win to start the year.

“We got off to a great start, but slowed down a bit in the second quarter as we failed to hit shots,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “With the ups and downs of the first half, the guys responded really well in the second half to take control of the game. Our defense was very good for a first game, holding them to three single-digit quarters. While we took great shots on offense all game, we want to be more consistent from the perimeter and take better care of the ball as we move forward.”

The Bluejays led from start to finish in this ball game, and a big reason for that was the three-point shot.

Out of the gate, both Evan Shepard and Brooks Kissinger were able to knock down threes that put the Bluejays up 6-0. Later on, Dane Jacobsen hit a three, and Max Parker scored on a fast break layup to give A-G a 20-9 lead at the end of the first.

To start the second Shepard drained another three pushing the lead up to 14 points.